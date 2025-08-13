“He also had No. 5 on the back of his jersey” - Team India star’s massive praise for Gautam Gambhir after ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Published Aug 13, 2025 10:09 IST
England &amp; India Net Sessions - Source: Getty
Gautam Gambhir was overjoyed after India drew the Test series in England [Credit: Getty]

Team India off-spinner Washington Sundar acknowledged being a fan of head coach Gautam Gambhir growing up after playing a key role in the side's 2-2 draw in the Test series in England. The 25-year-old has been a regular in the Indian setup since the former left-hander took over as coach at the same time last year.

Sundar scored his maiden Test century in the penultimate outing of the England series in Manchester, helping India pull off a draw on the final day. The southpaw enjoyed a memorable series with the bat, finishing with 284 runs at an average of over 47, including several timely contributions.

Talking about Gambhir in an interview with Wisden a week after the England tour, Sundar said [58:57]:

"100%, he also No. 5 on the back of his jersey. And obviously he was a left hander, who was extremely elegant. The only thing I didn't enjoy was bowling to him in the IPL. He was someone who was super succesful against me but he is an amazing human being. He has had so much faith in all of us that we would fight at all times and win the game. Really glad to see him happy at the end of the series."
The youngster also impressed in spurts with the ball, picking up seven wickets, including a four-wicket haul in the third Test at Lord's.

"Their communication was precise" - Washington Sundar on Gautam Gambhir and Shubman Gill

Washington Sundar hailed Team India's captain and coach, Shubman Gill and Gautam Gambhir, for their clarity throughout the England series. The UK tour was Gill's first assignment as Test captain, following Rohit Sharma's retirement a month before the series.

"Credit to them for having such a calm dressing room throughout the series. Their communication was precise and clear on what was expected. Both of them have a lot of belief in their players and that really helps in the bigger picture," said Sundar (via aforementioned source) [57;48]
Gambhir was under immense pressure coming into the series, having lost back-to-back Test series to New Zealand and Australia. They trailed 1-2 after three games against England before bouncing back to draw the fourth Test and winning the series finale by six runs.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Twitter icon

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Know More

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
