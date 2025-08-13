“He also had No. 5 on the back of his jersey” - Team India star’s massive praise for Gautam Gambhir after ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Team India off-spinner Washington Sundar acknowledged being a fan of head coach Gautam Gambhir growing up after playing a key role in the side's 2-2 draw in the Test series in England. The 25-year-old has been a regular in the Indian setup since the former left-hander took over as coach at the same time last year.Sundar scored his maiden Test century in the penultimate outing of the England series in Manchester, helping India pull off a draw on the final day. The southpaw enjoyed a memorable series with the bat, finishing with 284 runs at an average of over 47, including several timely contributions.Talking about Gambhir in an interview with Wisden a week after the England tour, Sundar said [58:57]:&quot;100%, he also No. 5 on the back of his jersey. And obviously he was a left hander, who was extremely elegant. The only thing I didn't enjoy was bowling to him in the IPL. He was someone who was super succesful against me but he is an amazing human being. He has had so much faith in all of us that we would fight at all times and win the game. Really glad to see him happy at the end of the series.&quot;The youngster also impressed in spurts with the ball, picking up seven wickets, including a four-wicket haul in the third Test at Lord's.&quot;Their communication was precise&quot; - Washington Sundar on Gautam Gambhir and Shubman GillWashington Sundar hailed Team India's captain and coach, Shubman Gill and Gautam Gambhir, for their clarity throughout the England series. The UK tour was Gill's first assignment as Test captain, following Rohit Sharma's retirement a month before the series.&quot;Credit to them for having such a calm dressing room throughout the series. Their communication was precise and clear on what was expected. Both of them have a lot of belief in their players and that really helps in the bigger picture,&quot; said Sundar (via aforementioned source) [57;48]Gambhir was under immense pressure coming into the series, having lost back-to-back Test series to New Zealand and Australia. They trailed 1-2 after three games against England before bouncing back to draw the fourth Test and winning the series finale by six runs.