"He always has his pads on and bats longer and longer" - Niroshan Dickwella hails LPL teammate Babar Azam's work ethic

Sri Lankan Wicket-keeper Niroshan Dickwella praised Pakistan skipper Babar Azam for his exemplary work ethic and relentless batting at the nets. The duo are teammates for the Colombo Strikers in the Lanka Premier League (LPL), with Dickwella captaining the side.

Babar is currently the only batter in the top four on the ICC rankings in all three formats. He also recently led Pakistan to a 2-0 Test series whitewash in Sri Lanka despite a mediocre series with the bat.

In the ongoing LPL season, the 28-year-old is coming off a breathtaking 104 off 59 deliveries to help the Strikers to chase down 189 against Galle Gladiators with a ball to spare. It was also Babar's tenth T20 century, second only to 'universe boss' Chris Gayle (22).

Speaking to Times of India, Dickwella hailed the Pakistan superstar's training regime and work ethic.

"Babar doesn't remove his pads. You will always see him with his pads on. At the nets, he always has his pads on and bats longer and longer. He is always batting and digging in hard. He wants to improve and grow everyday to be a better player," he said.

Dickwella also warned Team India about Babar being well-prepared to star in the upcoming Asia Cup and World Cup against them.

"Babar is always prepared. He is well prepared for both the Asia Cup and World Cup (vs India). He is a batter who can dominate any format. Be it a red ball or white ball, Test format or the shortest format (T20Is), Babar is always prepared for every challenge and condition," he added.

Pakistan face off against their arch-rivals India in their second Group A match of the Asia Cup at Pallekele on September 2. The teams will likely again meet in the super fours stage should both teams qualify and possibly in the grand finale.

The Asian giants are also touted to clash in the World Cup that follows the Asia Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14 (date change from 15th to 14th still subject to ICC confirmation).

"He is in the top 3 in all formats" - Niroshan Dickwella

Niroshan Dickwella further added that apart from being a top-three batter in the world across formats, Babar Azam is also a wonderful person.

Despite a slightly modest year by his standards in Test cricket, the Pakistan captain has been in sparkling form in the white-ball formats. Babar averages over 43 at a strike rate of 146 in T20Is and 53.12 at an 84.15 strike rate in ODIs.

"He is in the top 3 in all formats. That's a huge achievement for him. He is a wonderful human being. I am sure he'll perform really well and will be among the run makers in the Asia Cup and World Cup as well," said Dickwella.

"He is playing white ball cricket in Sri Lankan conditions. It's a good opportunity. Sri Lankan wickets are tricky sometimes. The Colombo wicket is slow and kind of gripping. Kandy is a batting-friendly and high-scoring surface," added Dickwella.

Apart from the India-Pakistan encounter, all but one of the Super Four matches and the grand finale of the Asia Cup will be played in Colombo.

Before the Asia Cup, Babar Azam will lead Pakistan in a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan to be also played in Sri Lanka, starting August 22.