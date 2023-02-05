“He is always a step ahead of the bowlers” – Virat Kohli’s childhood coach warns Australia ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Virat Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma has hailed the former India captain ahead of the first Border-Gavaskar Series Test against Australia, which starts in Nagpur on February 9.

The veteran said the Delhi batter always prepares well for any Test series and tries to stay a step ahead of the opposition bowlers. He hoped Kohli would replicate his recent ODI success in the longest version of the game.

Speaking on India News, Rajkumar Sharma said:

“You can’t take Australia lightly and Virat knows that. He visualizes himself doing well. He prepares well against Australia. He is always a step ahead of the bowlers because there is a lot of planning against him. He leaves no stones unturned and stays focused.”

He added:

“Virat Kohli has been in sensational form in ODIs. I hope he replicates that form here as well. He gives stability to the middle order. His experience and role are very important.”

Kohli recently scored an ODI century in Bangladesh and followed it with two hundreds against Sri Lanka. The right-hander will now look to end his century drought in Tests. The 34-year-old last scored a Test ton in Bangladesh in November 2019.

“There will be mini-battles” – Saba Karim wants Virat Kohli to dominate quality Australian bowlers

Saba Karim also wants Viral Kohli to dominate the quality Aussie bowlers - Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins.

The cricketer-turned-commentator told India News:

“Virat Kohli will have the edge because once he gets set, it’ll be difficult to get him out. It will be an interesting series. There will be mini-battles. For example, Kohli vs Nathan Lyon, Kohli v Mitchell Starc, Kohli vs Pat Cummins. The flavor will be different this time.”

For the uninitiated, Lyon holds an edge over Kohli, having dismissed him seven times but he has also leaked 410 runs.

Meanwhile, Cummins has also dismissed the Delhi batter on five occasions, giving away just 82 runs. Kohli, however, has scored 190 runs against Starc, losing his wicket on only three occasions in head-to-head battles.

Overall, the right-hander has amassed 1682 runs in 20 Tests against Australia, which includes seven centuries.

