“He always wants me to do well” - Kuldeep Yadav downplays competition with Yuzvendra Chahal for ODI spot

Team India left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav has asserted that his relationship with good friend and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has not suffered although it is more or less clear now that the duo are competing for the same spot in the ODI XI.

There was a period between 2017 and 2019 when the Indian one-day XI was incomplete without the presence of 'KulCha'. However, things changed drastically post the 2019 World Cup. Both bowlers lost form and the reemergence of Ravindra Jadeja in one-day cricket complicated matters.

While both Kuldeep and Chahal have made a comeback to the national side, only one of the two features in the playing XI these days. On Thursday, Kuldeep was preferred over Chahal for the first ODI against West Indies in Barbados.

The 28-year-old grabbed the chance and ran through West Indies with figures of 4/6. Jadeja also shone, claiming 3/37. The duo’s impressive efforts will make it tougher for Chahal to make a return to the playing XI.

After being named Player of the Match, Kuldeep downplayed the competition between him and the leg-spinner.

"We're very relaxed. We know the combination matters a lot. Sometimes he plays, sometimes I play, and our understanding is very good. We're very normal,” he said.

Kuldeep also went on to praise the leggie for helping him out and added that both players want each other to do well.

"He helps me a lot when I play; he tells me what I can do, what I can change. He always wants me to do well. When he plays I do the same thing, so that when he plays he performs well for the team. Maybe this is why the Kul-Cha partnership has worked so well over the years. We support and back each other," he added.

While Kuldeep has claimed 138 wickets in 82 ODIs, Chahal has 121 scalps to his name from 72 matches.

“When I made changes in my bowling, Rohit and Virat supported me fully” - Kuldeep

Ever since making a return to the Indian team, Kuldeep has been a lot more consistent. He has candidly admitted to having made changes to his bowling and acknowledged the whole-hearted backing of seniors like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and the team management.

The 28-year-old elaborated:

“The seniors have a big role to play. When I made changes in my bowling, Rohit bhai and Virat bhai supported me fully. They have kept backing me and the results are there for everyone to see. On the field, they have always supported me. Coach Rahul [Dravid] bhai has also supported me a lot. This backing is what gives you confidence.”

Apart from impressive ODI numbers, Kuldeep has also claimed 46 wickets in 28 T20Is at a strike rate of 12.8.