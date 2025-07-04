"He asked me to hang in there" - India star reveals chat with Gautam Gambhir after Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Team India skipper Shubman Gill has revealed his conversation with head coach Gautam Gambhir en route to his record-breaking 269 against England at Edgbaston on Day 2. With the 25-year-old concerned about not being able to find boundaries as regularly as he would have liked on Day 1, Gill disclosed Gambhir's advice of staying patient.

The right-handed batter sent a handful of records tumbling on his way to 269, thereby putting the tourists in control of the contest. Gill now holds the record for the highest individual score by an Indian batter in a Test in England and the highest by an Indian captain on English soil. Additionally, he is also the first Asian skipper to peel off a double-hundred in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) countries.

Speaking to broadcasters after the day's play, the youngster recalled not being able to find his rhythm heading into the tea break. As quoted by India Today, Gill said:

"When I walked in yesterday, near lunch break, I tried to get myself into the game. I was around 35-40 runs at around Tea after playing around 100 balls. I went to the dressing room and spoke to GG Bhai (Gautam Gambhir), I told him I am not getting boundaries; I am finding the fielders. He asked me to hang in there."

The Punjab-born cricketer is currently the leading run-getter in the series, aggregating 424 runs in three innings at 141.24, including beginning the tour with a ton. His double-hundred at Edgbaston propelled the tourists to 587 in their first innings.

"I started working from the IPL itself" - Shubman Gill on his preparations ahead of India's England tour

Shubman Gill. (Image Credits: Getty)

Gill further disclosed that his preparation for the Test series began during the IPL 2025 season, where he worked hard to change his technique and mindset to adapt to the longer format.

"At the end of the IPL, I worked on my technique. I worked on my initial movement and stance. I was batting nicely but getting out after scoring 30-40 runs. So, I wanted to enjoy my batting. I was focusing too hard, so I decided to make the most of it. I started working from the IPL itself. Moving from T20 to the longer format is tough. You need to work on your mindset. Playing T20s, going after the ball becomes his initial trigger. So, I started practising with the red ball in the IPL itself," Gill said (per the aforementioned source).

India left England trailing by 510 runs at the end of Day 2, reducing them to 77/3, with Akash Deep claiming two wickets.

