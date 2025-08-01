“He has been asked to do a tough job on the tour” - India coach’s huge remark on Karun Nair amid ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Team India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate heaped praise on Karun Nair for his gritty fifty in tough conditions at The Oval on Day 1 of the fifth Test against England. The right-handed batter remained unbeaten on 52 runs off 98 deliveries at Stumps after being recalled into the playing XI in place of Shardul Thakur.

As part of the restructured playing XI in the absence of Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah, Karun Nair was slotted in at No.5 in the batting order. He stepped out to bat following skipper Shubman Gill's unfortunate run out in the 28th over of the innings.

With Sai Sudharsan, Ravindra Jadeja, and Dhruv Jurel departing without having put on a convincing partnership, Karun Nair battled out the final phase of the day with Washington Sundar, to help India post 204-6 at Stumps on Day 1.

Ryan ten Doeschate praised Karun Nair for stepping up in all of the different roles he has been asked to play in the batting order so far.

"Karun has been asked to do a tough job on the tour. Started off at No.6, then at No.3 for the next two Tests. We always thought that his tempo and his rhythm was very good. He is a quality player, particularly for that reason, and he can absorb pressure. When someone comes back into the Test side, like he does after a lengthy absence, the pressure is always there. I think he has handled that very well," he said after Stumps on Day 1 (via Times of India).

The assistant coach further stated that although Karun Nair batted at No.5 on paper, he had to be the backbone, given the testing conditions.

"I think he has had a really good tour without blowing the lights out. He has given himself a chance now tomorrow to get a big, meaningful score for the team. I'd say today probably suited him quite well given the conditions, walking in when he did, it is not too dissimilar to what a No.3 or No.4, which is his preferred position, would walk into. I think it's a feather in his cap that he is so versatile. Personally, I thought No.6 was a big ask, but he has never complained," he added.

Karun Nair was dropped for the fourth Test at Old Trafford, with the management going back to Sai Sudharsan for the No.3 role. The right-handed batter had a series of starts in the first half of the tour, and managed to make the most of his opportunity by recording the second score of over 50 in his Test career.

"We'll let him get away with that one" - India coach on Shubman Gill's run out on Day 1 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

The defining moment in the day occurred in the most innoccous of times. Team India had steadied the ship through Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan after losing both openers in the first 15 overs.

The Indian skipper was eager for a quick single against Gus Atkinson, on an occasion where no run was on offer. Gill was stranded as the bowler collected the ball, and completed a straightforward direct hit. The Indian skipper was nowhere near the crease, and had to depart for a 35-ball 21.

"I'm assuming not as frustrating as it is for him. He's in the touch of his life, and made batting look really easy for the 40 minutes or whatever he was out there. These mistakes do happen. England actually bowled nicely in that little spell. I thought all batters today accumulated really well around the stumps, but that is a misjudgement of a run. I think, given what he has done in the first four Tests, we'll let him get away with that one," the coach concluded.

This marked the second instance where Shubman Gill was dismissed by a run-out in his Test career. The first-ever instance, coincidentally, came against England as well, during the third Test of the 2024 home series in Rajkot.

