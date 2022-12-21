"He is available for selection and he is available to bowl" - Bangladesh bowling coach Allan Donald on Shakib Al Hasan 

Bangladesh bowling coach Allan Donald has shed light on Shakib Al Hasan's fitness ahead of the second Test against India. The skipper was nursing a rib injury throughout the first Test and did not bowl in the second innings at all.

Shakib was taken to the hospital for scans ahead of the first Test but was cleared to compete.

He scored a valiant 85 in the final innings, but it was far from enough as Bangladesh succumbed to a 188-run loss in Chattogram to concede a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Confirming that the all-rounder will partake and bowl in the second Test, Donald said in a pre-match press conference:

"Shakib's ok. He will bowl. He was a little bruised and battered in the one-day game here but he has gone through that. First of all, he is available for selection and he is available to bowl. He's good to go."

The all-rounder was seen training in Mirpur in the build-up to the second Test and did not seem in distress. He is yet to lead the side to a win in the longest format after being appointed captain in May 2022.

"I think it will be the same three spinners that we have seen" - Allan Donald on Bangladesh's bowling combination

The surface for the first Test in Chattogram offered a sluggish turning surface and something not far from that could be on show at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium as well.

Bangladesh played a spin trio of Taijul Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, and Shakib Al Hasan for the series opener.

However, with the skipper not bowling in the second innings, part-time spinners like Yasir Ali and Najmul Shanto were used.

Noting that Taskin Ahmed is a likely inclusion after recovering from injury, Donald said:

"I think it will be the same three spinners that we have seen and also think we are welcoming back Taskin and then Khaled [Ahmed] as well. That's probably what I can see happening.

Donald added:

"The good news is Shakib is good to go and looking at the pitch out there I think he will very much come into play."

Bangladesh will lock horns against India in the second and final Test of the series beginning on December 22. The visitors have a 1-0 lead in the series.

