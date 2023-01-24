"He is back to his original place" - Wasim Akram takes a dig at former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has taken a dig at former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja, highlighting why Najam Sethi is the right man for the job. The former left-arm pacer feels a former cricketer's presence is not critical at the board's helm.

Following Pakistan's humiliating loss to England on home soil, Ramiz faced the axe as the PCB chairman, with Najam Sethi returning to the position.

It led to the former Pakistan opener criticizing Sethi, stating that a non-cricketer doesn't deserve the job and only wants the limelight.

Speaking to Cricket Pakistan, Akram stated that Raja was sent back to his original place and that his former teammate lacked the administrative nous for the job:

"He came for six days, now he is back to his original place. Najam Sethi has experience. I think it is a wrong concept, that cricketers should be the chairman of PCB. It is an administrative job, so you need to have proper communication with all the boards. Najam Sethi is the right man for the job. I don’t care if people get angry."

The 56-year-old also praised Sethi's handling compared to Ramiz's surrounding the 2023 World Cup:

"Najam Sethi gave a very sensible answer. It all depends on approval from both governments. You have to talk properly with boards. This is not gully cricket, that if you don’t come, we also will not go to your country. I don’t understand who are these kids, who come and run cricket in Pakistan."

Earlier, the BCCI had expressed reluctance in sending their team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup in September and secretary Jay Shah turned it down completely.

Ramiz reverted, saying that if India doesn't participate in the competition, Pakistan will boycott the 2023 World Cup on Indian soil too.

PCB and BCCI to face off over ACC dispute on February 4th meeting

Meanwhile, the PCB and BCCI will gather in a meeting on February 4 in Bahrain regarding Jay Shah's announcement of Asian Cricket Council's (ACC) calendar of events for 2023 and 2024.

The PCB accused him of making the announcement without keeping Pakistan in the loop. The Pakistan board has sought an energy board meeting with the ACC, which Sethi will attend.

India-Pakistan relations remain at a breaking point due to the stormy political situation between them.

The two countries have not played a bilateral series against each other since 2012-13, when Pakistan toured India for three ODIs and two T20Is.

India haven't played a game in Pakistan in 2008, and their encounters have stayed limited to ICC events.

