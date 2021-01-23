Damien Fleming feels Mitchell Starc could be dropped from Australia's playing XI against South Africa

Damien Fleming believes Mitchell Starc could be dropped from Australia's playing XI for the upcoming South Africa tour if he fails to make an impact with the new ball. The former Aussie pacer feels Starc isn't quite as lethal when he bowls as a first change.

India recently humbled Australia at home as the hosts lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1. In the wake of the series loss, several Aussie players have come under criticism, with Mitchell Starc being one of them. The left-arm quick managed to pick up just three wickets in the final two Tests. And Fleming believes the 30-year-old will need to pull up his socks if he wants to play in South Africa.

“If Starc is swinging the ball, he is an absolute star. If he fixes this before the tour of South Africa, then I would play him. I don’t think he is a good first-change option where he averages 38 with the ball. He is back to the pack when he is first change," Damien Fleming told the Sydney Morning Herald.

Damien Fleming thinks James Pattinson and Jhye Richardson could be in contention to play against South Africa.

"Then comes the question between Pattinson and Richardson, and what their role is,‘Patto’ is a better first-change option. If Richardson plays, he needs to open the bowling. He provides a different trajectory to the others, is ‘skiddier’ and has later out swing,” added Fleming.

The Australian selectors have plenty to ponder on, following the series loss to India. The seamers looked jaded in the final two Tests, and it remains to be seen whether they will freshen up the side for the South Africa tour.

Mitchell Starc's poor outing against India

Mitchell Starc is known to be an impact bowler, and Tim Paine often uses him in short bursts. The left-arm pacer has had several issues with injuries, and it is believed that he is currently nursing a hamstring issue.

Starc finished with figures of 0-75 in 16 overs in the second innings of the Gabba Test, which India won by three wickets to clinch the series. He was even smashed for 20 runs in one of his overs on the final day of the fourth Test.

Mitchell Starc picked up 11 wickets in the series at an average 40.72. Many feel he should be brought in as a first change as he is usually wayward in his opening spell.