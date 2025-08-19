"He has to bat at No. 3" - R Ashwin roots for star batter's T20I comeback in India's squad for 2025 Asia Cup

Legendary spinner R Ashwin feels that Shreyas Iyer deserves to be part of India's 2025 Asia Cup squad. The right-handed batter's last T20I appearance came in December 2023, where he scored 53 runs off 37 balls in Bengaluru.

Ad

However, Ashwin suggested that it won't be easy for Iyer to find a place in the Indian team. He pointed out that most of the Men in Blue's T20I players have done well of late.

He emphasized that if the selectors pick Iyer for the continental event, the team management must make him bat at No. 3. Speaking in his latest YouTube video, Ashwin said (at 2:25):

"If you look at it very logically, there is nothing much to talk about. The team almost picks itself, but if there can be some surprise, I'm genuinely speaking, I've said this before as well, I think Shreyas Iyer deserves to be in that side. But even if Shreyas Iyer makes the cut, it would be a bit of a surprise because every guy who played in the T20 has performed. If Shreyas Iyer has to play, he has to bat at No. 3."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Ashwin highlighted that Iyer looked in stellar form in the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League. He also noted that the 30-year-old was among India's top batting performers in their victorious 2025 Champions Trophy campaign.

Notably, India played all their 2025 Champions Trophy matches in Dubai. The 2025 Asia Cup is also set to take place in the UAE. He mentioned that Iyer knows those conditions well.

Ashwin added (at 10:23):

"If I am selecting Shreyas Iyer, I would want him to bat at No. 3, the place where he expressed himself. He was unstoppable; nobody could stop him throughout the IPL. He gave a tough time to both spinners and fast bowlers.

Ad

"And one must remember that not very long ago, he batted brilliantly in the Champions Trophy, but of course a different format, but let us not forget his familiarity with those conditions. So, there is so much familiarity, form and momentum that everyone has spoken about him. To leave out Shreas Iyer from the squad is very difficult, but if you are bringing him into the squad, he makes a compelling case for you to play him."

Ad

Iyer was the highest run-scorer for Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2025. He amassed 604 runs across 17 innings. Under his captaincy, the side finished as the runners-up of the season.

"The biggest debate of the selection committee" - R Ashwin feels on Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh and Shivam Dube

R Ashwin stated that the biggest headache for India's selection committee will be to choose one out of Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube and Rinku Singh. He remarked that Dube is also a strong contender as he was part of the 2024 T20 World Cup-winning squad.

Ad

The veteran spinner said in the same video (at 22:10):

"Shivam Dube was also part of the T20 World Cup-winning squad. So, he also has to be given continuity. Shreyas Iyer/Shivam Dube/Rinku Singh will be the biggest debate of the selection committee."

Ashwin reckoned that Dube could still be considered as a backup option if Iyer gets the nod over him.

Ad

"If you are bringing Shreyas Iyer in the scheme of things, then there is no place for Shivam Dube. He can be a backup, which we can discuss," he added.

India's 2025 Asia Cup squad is expected to be announced on Tuesday, August 19. The tournament kicks off on September 9.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news