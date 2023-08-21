Veteran batter Shikhar Dhawan revealed teammate Virat Kohli would be his first choice if selecting a dream ODI XI for the upcoming World Cup. Dhawan also shared his next four picks for the side in a build-up to the showpiece event in India, starting October 5.

The out-of-favor southpaw is no stranger to World Cups, with an average of 53.70 in ten games, including three centuries, in the event.

With his impeccable record that is second to almost none in the 50-over format, Kohli was the obvious choice. Boasting the second most no. of centuries (46) in ODIs, King Kohli has scored almost 13,00 runs at an extraordinary average of 57.32. The 34-year-old also has an impressive record at the World Cup, with over 1,000 runs in 26 games at an average of 46.81 and two centuries.

Speaking on the ICC Review, Dhawan selected his longtime Indian teammates Kohli and Rohit as the first two picks.

"The first (picked) is Virat of course. He is the best batter in the world and has been scoring runs like crazy. Rohit is a very experienced customer. e has scored lots of runs in ICC tournaments and bilateral (series) and he's a proven player (on the big stage)," said Dhawan.

Rohit formed a sensational stand with Dhawan in ODIs, with the duo fourth on the all-time list for most runs ( 5,148 runs at an average of 45.55) among opening partnerships.

The Indian skipper also boasts an outstanding record in the 50-over format, with almost 10,000 runs at an average of 48.69. Rohit is also the only batter with three double centuries in ODIs, averaging 65.20 in 17 World Cup games, including a record five centuries in the 2019 edition.

Shikhar Dhawan selects three overseas bowlers with his third to fifth Pick

Mitchell Starc has been arguably the best bowler in the last two World Cups.

Shikhar Dhawan chose Aussie speedster Mitchell Starc, Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan and South African pacer Kagiso Rabada to round off the top five for his dream 2023 World Cup XI.

Starc was the leading wicket-taker in the 2015 and 2019 World Cups, with 22 and 27 scalps, respectively. He was also the Player of the Series for the 2015 edition, leading Australia to their fifth World Cup title.

"I'll go for Mitchell Starc as he is one of the best fast bowlers (in the world). The fourth player will be Rashid Khan with his mystery action. I am sure he'll be very, very impactful (in India) and will take lots of wickets," said Dhawan.

Rashid has played in just the lone World Cup in 2019 and endured a disappointing outing with only six wickets in nine games. However, his incredible IPL success on Indian pitches should make him among the bowlers to watch out for in the upcoming tournament.

Dhawan mentioned a toss-up between Rabada and Pakistan left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi for the fifth choice. However, he went with the South African due to the presence of a left-arm seamer already in the form of Starc.

"Shaheen Afridi I wouldn't take because then there would be two left-arm pacers, so I'll go for Rabada. Rabada has that extra pace and extra bounce that is going to rush the batters," concluded Dhawan.

Rabada featured in the lone World Cup in 2019, picking up 11 wickets in nine games at a mediocre average of 36.09. However, the pacer boasts a sensational ODI record in India, with 13 wickets in seven games at an average of 25.84.