"He did not bowl on the final day" - Former RCB cricketer on India's playing 11 changes for ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) cricketer Murali Kartik wants Jasprit Bumrah to play the final Test for India. The fifth Test begins on Thursday, July 31, at The Oval.

Before the series began, it was declared that Bumrah would play only three matches to manage his workload. However, as India batted entirely on the fifth day of the fourth match, the pacer got a day's rest and will have three more days before the next game begins.

Notably, India drew the fourth game but are still 2-1 down. The final game is a must-win if they are to level the series. Therefore, Murali Kartik expects Bumrah to play the final Test if his body allows him to.

"Bumrah is an interesting story here. He did not bowl on the final day. There are three more days now (for the fifth Test). I would expect him, a player knows whether he can play or not, but especially when you are 2-1 down and when the team can win with your bowling, then if his body is fine I think he should play. The absence of Rishabh Pant is a big blow because he is an X-factor player, someone who scares the opposition. It will be important to see what happens with the bowling now," he said on Cricbuzz. (11:34)

Kartik also spoke about making players feel wanted and having clear communication. He added that Shubman Gill is a young captain and will learn with time, but called for logic and a pattern.

"You make a squad and you want to run that squad in a particular way. The most important is the messaging to the players. The level of communication needs to be clean and direct. Shubman Gill is a young captain, he will learn with time. It is not easy. But you want logic and a pattern. The messaging should be straight. No one should feel why they are in the team. Everyone should feel wanted," he reckoned. (10:30)

His statement could possibly be aimed at Shardul Thakur. Played as an all-rounder, Thakur bowled only 11 overs in the first innings. In India's second innings, Washington Sundar was sent above Shardul to bat, putting some question marks on his role in the team.

Murali Kartik praises Indian captain for performing under pressure

India were 0/2 in the second innings when captain Shubman Gill walked out to the middle. Under pressure, Gill took responsibility and led from the front. He scored yet another century on this tour, carrying his impressive form with the bat.

However, he got out on 103, soon after getting to his ton, which Murali Kartik felt was a missed opportunity to score more.

"A missed opportunity (for Gill). There was a spell of Jofra Archer that was to be seen off. There he got out, lapse of concentration," he said. (8:30)

That said, he also praised Gill for stepping up as captain when it was needed of him. He lauded both Gill and KL Rahul for their partnership at the top, which allowed India to go on and save the Test.

"One thing that stood out today, it was needed from the captain, his batting in the first session. In a debut series as a captain, he has come in an elite list. The determination and application stood out. At one point when Gill and Rahul were set, the trouble was still looming, but they came back and made a partnership and played well. That understanding and application stood out," he remarked. (9:19)

Gill and Rahul added 188 runs for the third wicket after the visitors were reduced to 0/2 at the start of the innings. Rahul unfortunately missed out on a hundred as he was dismissed on 90 off 230 balls. The series stands 2-1 with India having an opportunity to draw level in the final Test at The Oval.

