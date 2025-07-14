"He didn't bowl many good balls" - Indian legend's huge remark on Washington Sundar despite 4-for in ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Ravichandran Ashwin believes Washington Sundar didn't bowl many exceptional deliveries in his four-wicket haul on Day 4 of India's ongoing Lord's Test against England. He emphasized that the reason behind the spin-bowling all-rounder's success was using the pitch and the conditions to his advantage.

Sundar's bowling exploits were instrumental in India bundling out the hosts for 192 on Sunday, July 13. He claimed the wickets of Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jamie Smith and Shoaib Bashir, finishing with figures of 12.1-2-22-4.

Pointing out why Sundar troubled the English batters despite not bowling a lot of unplayable deliveries, here's what Ashwin said in the latest YouTube video of his channel, 'Ash ki Baat', (from 1:19):

"We must praise Washington Sundar's spell. Actually, he didn't bowl many good balls, but he did one amazing thing. He was bowling with the slope running towards the off side. He knew that the ball would not spin much, and it would run with the slope.

"What Washi did really well was to keep the ball on the stumps. He let the slope do the job. The odd ball was spinning or keeping low, and it was also skidding at times. He used the pitch really well," he added (from 1:46).

After England were bowled out, India's pursuit of the tricky 193-run target began shakily. The side last four wickets in the final session of Day 4, ending at 58/4 at Stumps.

"They could have played with a little more intent" - Ravichandran Ashwin on Ben Stokes and Joe Root's partnership on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

In the same video, Ravichandran Ashwin opined that England skipper Ben Stokes and ace batter Joe Root should have shown more intent while batting together. The two consumed 128 balls in their 67-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

The former India spinner pointed out England would have been in a commanding position had Stokes and Root played positive cricket at that juncture. He remarked (from 2:01):

"I just felt that the partnership between Ben Stokes and Joe Root, especially after Tea, they could have played with a little more intent. At 159/5, England were really ahead in the game."

Meanwhile, the visitors lost Yashasvi Jaiswal, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill and Akash Deep in the last session of Day 4. Opener KL Rahul remained unbeaten on 33 off 47 deliveries.

