"He bowled very well even at the death" - Kris Srikkanth lauds Harshit Rana after seamer's four-fer in AUS vs IND 2025 3rd ODI

Former Indian captain Kris Srikkanth hailed young pacer Harshit Rana for his brilliant bowling in the third and final ODI against Australia in Sydney. Rana finished with figures of 4/39 in 8.4 overs to help India bowl the Aussies out for a below-par 236 in the 47th over.It was the youngster's best bowling figures in his brief international career, helping India pull off a consolation victory by nine wickets. For the uninitiated, Srikkanth was highly critical of Rana's selection in the Indian white-ball squads for the Australian tour.Talking about his heroics in Sydney post-game, Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel (14:11):&quot;Harshit Rana bowled superbly. Taking four wickets in an ODI is a big achievement. My favourite was the wicket of Owen. It was a superb delivery and Rohit took a great catch. He bowled a terrific line and length. Last match he got clobbered at the death but this game, he bowled very well even at the death. He didn't bowl short today and didn't try too many slower ones.&quot;He added:&quot;So today Harshit Rana deserves all the praise. I am very happy for you. Yes, I criticized you a lot but at the end of the day, you've done very well. He has got his confidence back from the last match after scoring with the bat and from his first spell with the ball. The more he performs this way, his confidence will continue growing. Today he looked like a very confident bowler.&quot;Rana finished as the leading wicket-taker of the ODI series with six scalps at an average of under 21 in three games.&quot;Very good decision to play three spinners&quot; - Kris SrikkanthKris Srikkanth further praised Team India for playing three spinners in their playing XI and lauded the entire bowling attack for their performance in the Sydney ODI. Yet, the former opener questioned why Axar Patel did not complete his full quota of 10 overs.&quot;It was a very good decision to play three spinners. But I didn't understand why Axar Patel bowled only seven overs even today. Not sure why Prasidh Krishna was brought back to bowl with Axar not completing his ten overs.Washington Sundar was brilliant, especially his ability to bowl at one spot relentlessly. His wicket of Renshaw was crucial because he was batting well. He's slowly becoming an all-format player. Axar, of course, as always, bowled well, just like Jadeja used to,&quot; said Srikkanth (via the aforementioned source).Axar boasted excellent figures of 1/18 in six overs, yet did not return to complete his 10 overs. Nevertheless, it was a complete bowling performance from India with all six bowlers opening their account in the wickets column.