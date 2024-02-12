"He was bowling rubbish" - Ian Healy on Andre Russell in AUS vs WI 2nd T20I

Former Australian wicketkeeper Ian Healy has blasted Andre Russell for his 'rubbish' bowling to Glenn Maxwell in the second T20I against Australia at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday, February 11. Healy opined that Russell bowled too many boundary balls to Maxwell, who picked the bowler off easily during his whirlwind unbeaten 120-run knock.

With Russell coming in to bowl the 20th over of the innings, Maxwell was set, having already passed the three-figure mark off only 50 deliveries. The final over saw Russell start with a full toss to Tim David, who dispatched it for six. Maxwell then hammered two more boundaries and a maximum as Russell went for 25 runs in that over and leaked 59 from his four.

Speaking on SENQ Breakfast, Healy urged the need for Russell to get aggressive with himself, given how he was bowling.

"He was bowling rubbish. He didn’t have to target him. He was bowling him shin-high full tosses. Then he’d bowl a wide one which he (Maxwell) would carve up, which is one of his great shots. Then he’d walk across, he (Maxwell) would get a half volley on leg stump, and he’d flick it for six. Andre got aggressive, but he should get aggressive at himself because that was absolute poo," he said.

Maxwell came to the middle with the score reading 64-3. However, he stitched together an 82-run partnership with Marcus Stoinis, followed by adding an unbroken 95 more with Tim David to lift the hosts to 241 in 20 overs.

In reply, the Windies fell short by 34 runs as Australia sealed the three-match series with a game remaining.

"You’d have him at four" - Ian Healy on Andre Russell's batting position

Andre Russell was dismissed for 37 off 16 balls. (Credits: Getty)

Healy went on to question Russell's batting at No. 7, lamenting how badly the West Indies have underused him.

"Where did he bat? Lower than midfield, he batted seven. That’s ridiculous. But he’s obviously selfish and that’s all he’s batting at. Otherwise, you’d have him at four, especially in a run-chase like that. It’s pathetic that the West Indies underuse him like we have underused Tim David in the past, but they’re slowly moving him up behind Maxwell," he stated.

The third and final T20I will take place in Perth on Tuesday, February 13.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App