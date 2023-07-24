“He bowls with a lot of intensity” - Mohammed Siraj hails debutant pacer Mukesh Kumar

Team India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj hailed debutant pacer Mukesh Kumar following the latter's impressive performance in the ongoing Test against West Indies at Port of Spain in Trinidad. Praising Kumar's execution and ability to bowl long spells, he added that the 29-year-old bowled with a lot of resolve.

Kumar, an experienced pacer who represents Bengal in domestic cricket, was handed his Test cap after all-rounder Shardul Thakur was ruled out due to a niggle. The right-arm pacer bowled 18 overs in West Indies’ first innings and registered figures of 2/48.

The debutant dismissed Kirk McKenzie with a short and wide delivery on Day 3. He struck in the first over on Sunday, trapping Alick Athanaze lbw with a delivery that came in sharply. Critics were impressed with Kumar’s consistency in line and length.

Sharing his views on the debutant bowler, Siraj said:

"Mukesh has been around with us. He's not new to this. He has performed in Ranji Trophy on some really difficult wickets. It's not easy to take wickets in Ranji, there are some wickets even flatter than this. It's an achievement to perform there. And then to come here, to control his nerves and execute is not easy.

"It's his first match for India, that too a Test match. It's not easy to bowl these long spells and he bowls with a lot of intensity. It's not easy,” Siraj added.

The Hyderabad pacer further stated that fast bowlers in the team share a good bonding and look after each other.

"Whenever we go out, we just keep pulling his [Kumar] legs, 'what's happening back home?' etc. Fast bowlers, we always have a bonding. We share and take each other along,” he added.

Siraj was the standout bowler for India in the first innings, registering career-best Test figures of 5/60 from 23.4 overs.

“If he had been slightly luckier, he would have picked up more wickets” - Aakash Chopra on Mukesh Kumar

Praising Kumar, former India opener Aakash Chopra stated that the pacer was unlucky not to pick up more wickets. He also opined that the debutant had moved ahead of Jaydev Unadkat in the pecking order.

He said on his YouTube channel:

"Jaydev Unadkat was given the new ball along with Mohammed Siraj. When the second new ball came, the captain gave him (Mukesh) the ball. He bowled a very good ball. If he had been slightly luckier, he would have picked up more wickets with the second new ball. When the second innings came, he was given the new ball. It wasn't given to Jaydev. It means he went slightly ahead in the pecking order in just one Test match."

Kumar has bowled five overs in West Indies’ second innings so far and has only conceded five runs, with four of his overs being maidens.