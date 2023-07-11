"He brings so much energy to the group" - James Anderson delighted with Mark Wood's contribution in Headingley win

Veteran England pacer James Anderson has heaped praise on Mark Wood for his stunning all-round performance in the third Ashes 2023 Test at Headingley, Leeds. The speedster picked up seven wickets in the game and also scored 40 runs to help the hosts make a comeback in the series with a win.

Wood is known for his witty interviews and is a very jolly character. Anderson further justified this reputation of the speedster by explaining just how well the latter lifts the mood of the dressing room.

In his column for The Telegraph, here's what James Anderson wrote about Mark Wood:

"It was brilliant to see Mark Wood bowl so well. We love him in the dressing room. He brings so much energy to the group. He is just non-stop chatting and being silly, trying to make people laugh."

Anderson further added:

"He loves bowling fast. He reminds me of Darren Gough in that he likes a glance up to the scoreboard to see if they have put his pace up after he has bowled a ball. He just wants to bowl quickly. He was born to bowl quickly."

James Anderson on Mark Wood's cameo

James Anderson believes Mark Wood's cameo in the first innings, where he scored 24 runs off just eight balls, proved to be a defining knock for England. The speedster ensured he got the momentum back into the hosts' favor and also freed up captain Ben Stokes to go for his natural game at the other end.

On this, Anderson stated:

"His bowling helped his batting too. That 24 off eight balls made a real difference in that moment of the game. It was almost like a T20 impact. He did the same in the second innings.

"When bowlers go short like that and you need only 20 runs you know that even a top edge is going to go for six and make a big dent in the target. That is what he did."

Wood's searing pace and handy batting ability have really given a different look altogether to the England team.

