"He can become an all-format player" - Former CSK batter lauds Tilak Varma's knock in IND vs ENG 2025 2nd T20I

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ambati Rayudu has lauded Tilak Varma for playing a mature match-winning knock in the second T20I between India and England. He opined that the 22-year-old youngster can become an all-format player for India.

England set India a 166-run target after being asked to bat first in Chennai on Saturday, January 25. Tilak then scored an unbeaten 72 off 55 deliveries to help the hosts register a two-wicket win, with four deliveries to spare, to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

Reviewing the game on Star Sports, Rayudu praised Tilak for repaying Suryakumar Yadav's trust and reckoned his city-mate can represent India in all formats.

"He is a superstar cricketer and I have seen him grow in Hyderabad. He has played four extraordinary knocks. Since Suryakumar Yadav has become the captain, the confidence he has been given and the trust that has been shown in him, he is paying him back fully," he said.

"I feel India have got a huge superstar and he can become an all-format player. It's not that he is only a T20 player. Considering the maturity he showed today (Saturday), he has the ability to be a match-winner for India for many years. So I feel he should be backed in every format," Rayudu added.

Tilak hasn't been dismissed and has scored 318 runs in his last four T20I innings. He smashed unbeaten centuries (107* and 120*) in the final two T20Is against South Africa last year, with Saturday's knock following an unbeaten 19 in the series opener against England in Kolkata.

"Tilak Varma had all the answers" - Ambati Rayudu on England's short-ball tactics

Tilak Varma struck four fours and five sixes during his innings. [P/C: Getty]

In the same discussion, Ambati Rayudu noted that Tilak Varma gave a perfect response to England's short-ball tactics.

"England came with a plan that they would bowl short against Tilak Varma, wouldn't give him room, and make him play the pull shot towards fine leg. However, Tilak Varma had all the answers," he said.

The former India batter added that the visitors are unlikely to use the same tactics against Tilak in the remaining three games.

"He used the pace very well. Angles are extremely important in batting. He was hitting the balls wherever he wanted using the pace. He batted exceptionally with the right approach and execution, and I don't think England will again try to bowl like this," Rayudu observed.

Tilak added 38 runs for the sixth wicket with Washington Sundar (26 off 19) after India were reduced to 78/5 at the fall of Hardik Pandya's wicket. He took the Men in Blue to a win in Ravi Bishnoi's (9* off 5) company when the hosts were in a spot of bother at 146/8 after 17 overs.

