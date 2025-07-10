"He can be a bit of a showman sometimes" - Sunil Gavaskar compares Rishabh Pant to tennis superstar amid ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Former India opener Sunil Gavaskar compared Rishabh Pant to tennis star Carlos Alcaraz as the batting legend marked his appearance at the Centre Court for Wimbledon 2025. Gavaskar stated that he gets the feeling of 'expect the unexpected' when watching both Alcaraz and Pant.

The wicketkeeper-batter, who made his Test debut in 2018, has more than just cemented his spot in the longest format, and is also the team's vice-captain. He has already played a few all-time great knocks, especially in overseas Tests, and carries the potential to change the game in a matter of overs. Alcaraz, meanwhile, has also experienced a quick surge in recent times, winning the French Open (2024 and 2025), Wimbledon (2023 and 2024) and the US Open (2022)

Speaking to Star Sports, Gavaskar, who was at the Centre Court, said, as quoted by The Indian Express:

"Alcaraz is moving around so well, and he’s got all the shots in the book. He can be a bit of a showman sometimes, trying those drop shots when you think he should be finishing the point. But that’s what people come to watch, it’s like watching Rishabh Pant. With Pant, you have to expect the unexpected. Similarly, with Alcaraz, you have got to expect the unexpected. That’s what makes him so exciting."

Alcaraz remains on track to winning the Wimbledon again as the Spain-born tennis player will face Taylor Fritz on Friday, July 11, in the semifinal.

Rishabh Pant taken off the field in the ongoing third Test against England at Lord's

Rishabh Pant. (Image Credits: Getty)

Pant was taken off the field in the ongoing Lord's Test after hurting his left index finger while trying to stop a boundary. According to the BCCI, he is currently being monitored by the medical team. Dhruv Jurel has stepped in to keep wickets.

From a batting perspective, the tourists will need the left-hander, given he is the third-highest run-getter in the series currently.

Earlier, England had won the toss and chose to bat first at Lord's. At the time of writing this, the hosts were 192/4 in 60 overs, with Joe Root and Ben Stokes at the crease.

