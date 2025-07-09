"He can call the shots" - Former Indian batter's huge statement on Shubman Gill ahead of 3rd ENG vs IND 2025 Test

Former Indian batter Dilip Vengsarkar hailed skipper Shubman Gill for his incredible batting in the ongoing England Test series. Vengsarkar believes scoring a mountain of runs has helped the youngster's captaincy in the first two England Tests.

Ad

Appointed as the Test captain only a month before the England tour, Gill has impressed with the bat in the first two Tests, scoring a remarkable 585 runs at an average of 146.25. The 25-year-old scored a brilliant 147 in the series opener at Leeds, yet India could not pull off a victory with England chasing down 371 on the final day.

The stylish right-hander took his batting up a notch in the second Test at Edgbaston, scoring 269 and 161 in the two innings to help India level the series with a 336-run victory.

Ad

Trending

Talking to the media about Gill's captaincy and batting in the first two Tests ahead of the third England Test, Vengsarkar said (via Indian Express):

"He did very well as a captain, as a batsman, it was very important that he scored runs so that he can call the shots and he can lead from the front, which is very important and he has done that. He is an experienced player. He is a world-class batsman and he that showed in England."

Ad

He added:

"Because of the English conditions, everybody was thinking what will happen to the Indian team in the absence of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. But these young players have shown that they are capable of doing it and I am very proud of them."

Gill broke several records with his double century in the first innings at Edgbaston, including becoming the first Asian captain to score a double ton in SENA countries. His match aggregate of 430 runs was the second-highest in Test history behind only Graham Gooch's 456 against India in 1990.

Ad

"We are obsessed with personal milestone, which is wrong" - Dilip Vengsarkar on Shubman Gill breaking Don Bradman's record

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dilip Vengsarkar urged Shubman Gill to look beyond the milestones and focus on winning matches for India when asked about the skipper's chances of surpassing Sir Donald Bradman's single-series record. The former Australian batter holds the record for the most runs in a Test series with 974 in the 1930 Ashes.

Gill is already on 585 with three Test matches remaining on the ongoing England tour.

"Well, he is in great form and he is an outstanding batsman. I hope he does that. I don’t know whether he will do it, but I am sure that he has got an opportunity. He is in great form and he should do it, that’s what I feel. But then, what is important is not (get into chasing) personal milestone. Because we are obsessed with personal milestone, which is wrong," said Vengsarkar (via the aforementioned source).

Ad

He concluded:

"The important (point) is to win matches for our country. That is what matters. And the impact of innings or a spell is what matters in the ultimate analysis."

Gill has already broken the record for the highest score by an Indian captain in Tests and the most runs by an Indian batter in a Test innings in England with his 269 in the first innings at Edgbaston.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news