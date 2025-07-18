"He can create that rough for the spinners" - Ajinkya Rahane in favor of India pacer making his debut in ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Veteran Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane believes that Team India should play left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh in the fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England. He opined that the 26-year-old could be the team management's best bet if pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is rested for the fixture.

Arshdeep has yet to feature in a single match of the series. He will make his Test debut if he is included in the playing XI for the fourth Test. However, the fast bowler's availability could be a concern as he sustained a cut on his hand during a practice session in Beckenham.

Rahane pointed out that Arshdeep's ability to swing the ball both ways will bolster India's bowling attack. He also highlighted that, being a left-armer, the bowler would create rough patches which the spinners can exploit.

Speaking in the latest YouTube video on his channel, 'Ajinkya Rahane', the former India Test captain said (from 0:17):

"I think so, yes. If Bumrah is not playing, Arshdeep is the guy. Because in England, you need a left-arm seamer who can swing the ball both ways, and also, with a different angle, he can create that rough for the spinners. So, if Bumrah doesn't play, Arshdeep should play the next one."

The upcoming Test is a must-win for India, as the visitors are trailing 1-2 in the five-match series. Bumrah could play just one of the two remaining Tests as part of his workload management.

"You need guys who can get you those wickets" - Ajinkya Rahane wants to see Kuldeep Yadav in India's playing XI for ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

During the aforementioned video, Ajinkya Rahane was asked by a fan if India should consider playing left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav in place of Nitish Reddy or Washington Sundar.

Rahane suggested that Kuldeep should definitely get a look-in if the wicket is similar to what we have seen in the first three Tests. He said (from 5:45):

"Depending on the condition of the wicket, I feel Kuldeep should play. If the wicket is similar to the last three Test matches, Kuldeep should play because you need guys who can get you those wickets. Our batting unit is doing really well. Even if you score 25-30 runs less, that's okay. But you need people who can get you those wickets. You don't want to depend on your leading fast bowlers every time."

It is worth mentioning that Kuldeep has played just one Test on English soil. He bowled nine overs and remained wicketless in England's only innings of the Lord's Test in 2018. Meanwhile, the fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester, from July 23 to 27.

