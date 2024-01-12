"He can be the long-term pace bowling all-rounder that India are looking for" - Harbhajan backs Dube to capitalize on match-winning exploits

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh praised Shivam Dube's performance in the team's win over Afghanistan in the first T20I at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Thursday, January 11.

Dube scored an unbeaten 60 runs off 40 deliveries in the run chase to help India claim a six-wicket win with more than two overs to spare. Earlier in the match, the all-rounder had also bowled two overs, conceding nine runs and taking a wicket. He ended up with the Player of the Match award for his efforts.

Harbhajan backed Dube to become a consistent option for Team India as a pace-bowling all-rounder, a department where they have struggled in terms of options across formats.

"One major change that I saw in Shivam Dube was his bowling pace, he has added a bit of it into his bowling now. His pace has definitely improved and he has clearly worked on his fitness. He can be the long-term pace bowling all-rounder that India are looking for. If Shivam Dube scores runs in the remaining matches as well, it will be difficult to ignore him," Harbhajan Singh said on his YouTube channel.

Dube's contest had not started on a positive note as he had dropped a catch at mid-off during the first innings, something which was a common sight for both sides, due to the challenging conditions.

The temperature had dropped to single digits, causing a lot of trouble for the players. The bowlers struggled to grip the ball while the fielders also had issues constantly.

"I laud the players for playing in such cold conditions, even the spectators as well who came to see the match in such weather. I used to also play in similar conditions during my career, whether it be in Mohali or Dharamsala, and it can be tricky at times," Harbhajan added.

Team India all-rounder Axar Patel spoke about the struggles of bowling and fielding during an interaction with the broadcasters after the end of the first innings.

Ravi Bishnoi, on the other hand, had predicted fielding to be a challenge ahead of the series opener and fittingly contributed to the first misfield of the contest as well.

"The Afghanistan batters played way too slowly in the powerplay" - Harbhajan Singh

The foundation for Team India's comfortable win was set in the very first powerplay itself as the new ball bowlers restricted the Afghanistan batters. Arshdeep Singh set the tempo with a brilliant maiden over to kick things off, while Mukesh Kumar and Axar Patel kept things tight as well

The visitors scored only 33 runs in the first six overs, with openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and stand-in skipper Ibrahim Zadran struggling to get going.

"The Afghanistan batters played way too slow in the powerplay, they hardly played any attacking shots. Apart from Nabi, no other batter could do much to trouble the Indian bowlers. 158 was never going to be a safe total because the pitch is quite good to bat on, and it was difficult for the bowlers to bowl in the cold conditions," Harbhajan stated.

The second T20I between the two sides is scheduled to take place at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday, January 14.

