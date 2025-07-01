"He can provide control whenever required" - Irfan Pathan picks India's seam attack for ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Former India player Irfan Pathan has opined that Arshdeep Singh should play ahead of Prasidh Krishna in the second Test against England. He highlighted that the left-arm seamer can provide the control India lacked in the first Test.

India suffered a five-wicket loss in the first Test against England in Leeds. The second game of the five-match series will be played in Birmingham from Wednesday, July 2, onwards.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Irfan Pathan,' the former India all-rounder urged Shubman Gill and company to play Arshdeep in the second Test.

"I feel Arshdeep Singh should be played. Although Arshdeep hasn't yet made his debut, he can provide control whenever required. He can bowl in good areas. He is tall and swings the ball both ways. Since his body breaks forward, he might find it easier to control the line, which we found missing in the last match. I felt, barring Bumrah, there was no control in bowling," he said (5:40).

Pathan added that India could play Arshdeep ahead of Krishna due to the latter's lack of control.

"The way England plays Bazball cricket by showing aggression, you need to bowl in one area spell after spell, especially with the old ball, which Arshdeep can do, although he lacks pace. The question will be whether Prasidh, who didn't show control but picked up wickets, or Arshdeep should be played. The Indian team can go towards Arshdeep," he observed.

Arshdeep Singh is yet to make his Test debut, but has impressed in white-ball cricket. Prasidh Krishna picked up five wickets but conceded 220 runs in 35 overs across England's two innings in the first Test.

"He is a Shami-mold bowler" - Irfan Pathan picks Akash Deep as Jasprit Bumrah's potential replacement for ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Akash Deep played two Tests in BGT 2024-25. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Irfan Pathan chose Akash Deep as Jasprit Bumrah's replacement if the latter opts out of the second Test, highlighting the Bengal seamer's ability to bowl like Mohammad Shami.

"If Bumrah isn't there, who can get a place in the XI - Akash Deep. Based on whatever I saw in the nets, he was slightly injured earlier, but he is regaining his rhythm. He has a straight seam position. I feel he is a Shami-mold bowler," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the England batters could be in a spot of bother if they are overaggressive against Deep.

"He can trouble the England batters with his straight seam. He gets late movement. If they show too much aggression against Akash Deep, they can get into trouble. In my opinion, Akash Deep should be the straight replacement for Jasprit Bumrah if he doesn't play," Pathan observed.

Akash Deep has picked up 15 wickets at an average of 35.20 in seven Tests. He accounted for three dismissals at an average of 27.67 in the only Test he played in the home series against England last year.

