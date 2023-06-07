"He has been a champion batter - Sourav Ganguly praises David Warner for his innings on day one of WTC final

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly believes David Warner batted exceptionally well against India on day one of the World Test Championship (WTC) final. The 50-year-old observed how the left-handed batter was under pressure leading up to the game.

Warner has been short of runs in Test cricket over the past two years. However, he overcame the opening burst from Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj and freed himself, notably smashing Umesh Yadav for four boundaries in an over.

He later gloved a harmless delivery down the leg side to KS Bharat behind the stumps for 43.

Speaking to the broadcaster at the break, Ganguly observed how the media suggested that Warner might have only one or two Tests, and praised him for responding well to that criticism.

"David Warner came in the WTC Final under a little bit of pressure. There were talks that he has got a couple of Test matches or three matches before they take him off the team. But he has been a champion batter for the Australian team. He has played more than 100 Test matches, scored more than 20 Test hundreds and I thought he batted exceptionally well," he said.

A week ago, David Warner had hinted about retiring from Test cricket following the series against Pakistan this summer. The 36-year-old also indicated his retirement from all international cricket following next year's T20 World Cup.

"Umesh bowled a little short to him" - Sourav Ganguly

Reflecting on Umesh Yadav's bowling plans to Warner, Sourav Ganguly felt the right-arm seamer bowled to David Warner's strengths and the southpaw accepted it gleefully.

"Umesh bowled a little short to him and that has been his strength. He is a tremendous cutter and puller and I think he will be happy with his innings and that will give him a lot of confidence for the long season ahead," he opined.

"I think he looked very good in his short innings. David Warner is a little different. He is a happy go lucky person, does not take much pressure, he is always smiling. It is a big summer for him," he added.

India won the toss and picked four seamers in their eleven for the WTC 2023 final.

