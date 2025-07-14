"He could change the match in 1 hour" - Aakash Chopra on India's chances of a win in ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that Rishabh Pant could decide the fate of the third Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. He highlighted that the wicketkeeper-batter can change the course of the game in an hour.

India were reduced to 58/4 in pursuit of a 193-run target at Stumps on Day 4 (Sunday, July 13) at Lord's. England were bowled out for 192 in their second innings earlier in the day.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener reckoned that Pant could decide the result of the Lord's Test.

"Where is the match standing? India have lost four wickets, effectively three, but the fact is that only six are in your bank. Rishabh Pant didn't come, a nightwatchman was sent, and he got out off the last ball of the day. KL Rahul, who is playing well, is at one end. Rishabh Pant is the guy who can make or break it. He could change the match in one hour," he said (1:45).

While highlighting the importance of Pant and KL Rahul's partnership, Chopra added that the former might hold the key to the game.

"The first session of the fifth day will decide it. KL Rahul has scored a century in the first innings. He is looking good. Since Rishabh Pant bats in a way that can turn the match quickly, I think this will be the partnership. Actually, a lot is dependent on Rishabh Pant," he observed.

Aakash Chopra reckoned the game is 55-45 in England's favor heading into the final day. He added that Jofra Archer couldn't find his length on Day 4, but could prove to be a handful if he is in rhythm on the fifth morning.

"Shubman Gill got beaten and you raised the finger immediately" - Aakash Chopra questions Paul Reiffel's umpiring in ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Paul Reiffel has made a few contentious decisions in the Lord's Test. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra questioned the umpiring in the Lord's Test, pointing out that Shubman Gill was given out caught behind very quickly when he had missed the ball.

"Joe Root was hit right in front. So how was it missing the stumps? Of course, you see slightly exaggerated movement because of the slope. However, when it hit almost on the off-stump line, it shouldn't deviate that much in the projection. After that, Shubman Gill got beaten, and you raised your finger immediately. The ball hit Karun Nair's pads, and you raised your finger immediately," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator particularly questioned Paul Reiffel, highlighting that the former Australian seamer has repeatedly given contentious decisions against India.

"Paul Reiffel used to be an Australian cricketer. He used to bowl very well, but I am not a fan of his. He looks ordinary to me, and in front of India and against India, he doesn't cut it. He gave Shubman out immediately. The ball was so far away that the third umpire didn't even use the UltraEdge. It repeatedly happens with Paul Reiffel," Chopra observed.

Aakash Chopra pointed out that teams need the close decisions, the umpire's call ones, to be in their favor in today's era, as the howlers can be overturned on review. To conclude, the analyst noted that Paul Reiffel gives him the same kind of vibe as Steve Bucknor, highlighting that the West Indian umpire used to give decisions against Sachin Tendulkar and the Indian team.

