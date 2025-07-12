"He would have come after doing homework" - RP Singh lauds Jasprit Bumrah's spell on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Former India pacer RP Singh has lauded Jasprit Bumrah for delivering a penetrative spell on Day 2 of the third Test against England. He noted that the ace Indian seamer did his homework after the first day and ensured that he bowled more length deliveries on the second morning.

Bumrah registered figures of 5/74 in 27 overs as India bowled England out for 387 in their first innings at Lord's on Friday, July 11. The visitors were 145/3 at Stumps, trailing the hosts by 242 runs.

During a discussion on Sony Sports, Singh praised Bumrah for bowling better lengths on Day 2, while also appreciating KL Rahul for helping the seamer get Chris Woakes' wicket.

"As soon as he finds his length, he doesn't spare anyone. He has the ability to swing the ball both ways. Along with that, he assesses the match very well, as to how he needs to bowl based on the match situation. When he got Chris Woakes' wicket, he wasn't that enthusiastic, but KL Rahul will have to be praised as he convinced the captain," the cricketer-turned-commentator said.

"When the captain asked Dhruv Jurel, he said he didn't know anything. So KL Rahul had a contribution in making a coalition government. As a bowler, it's very difficult to stop him (Bumrah). He was bowling well yesterday (Thursday) also, but percentage-wise, the length bowling wasn't that much. He would have come after doing homework and picked up five wickets," he added.

Jasprit Bumrah finished with figures of 1/35 in 18 overs on Day 1 of the Lord's Test, with Harry Brook (11 off 20) being his only victim. He dismissed Joe Root (104 off 199), Chris Woakes (0 off 1), who was given caught behind after a review, Ben Stokes (44 off 110) and Jofra Archer (4 off 11) on Day 2 to complete his five-wicket haul.

"He was bowling slightly back of the length yesterday" - Hemang Badani lauds Jasprit Bumrah for doing course correction on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Jasprit Bumrah gave India their first breakthrough on Day 2 by castling Ben Stokes. [P/C: Getty]

In the same discussion, former India batter Hemang Badani concurred with RP Singh's views about Jasprit Bumrah bowling a better length on Day 2.

"He has taken 13 five-wicket hauls in 66 innings. As RP Singh said, his length was better today (Friday). I felt he was bowling slightly back of the length yesterday, and he could have bowled fuller," he said.

The Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach added that the course correction done in just one day proves Bumrah's smartness.

"I was seeing the numbers somewhere, he bowled 80 percent balls on good length, six to eight meters, today, and he got five wickets because of that. It's not about the 80 percent, it's about the guy being so smart that he did course correction in just one day," Badani observed.

Jasprit Bumrah picked up his 13th five-wicket haul in away Tests, an Indian record, in just 66 innings. He surpassed Kapil Dev, who had taken 12 five-wicket hauls in overseas Tests.

