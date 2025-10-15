“He has been compared to the likes of Bradman” - AB de Villiers’ huge claim on Indian batter after IND vs WI 2025 Tests

Former South African captain AB de Villiers hailed young Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal for his incredible run thus far in Test cricket after the two-match home series against the West Indies. The 23-year-old tore the West Indian attack apart, scoring a breathtaking 175 off 258 deliveries in the first innings of the recently concluded second Test in Delhi.

It was also Jaiswal's fifth 150+ score out of his seven Test centuries, second only to former Australian Sir Donald Bradman's eight under the age of 24 for most 150+ scores.

Talking about the youngster on his YouTube channel, De Villiers said (2:47):

"He has been compared to the likes of Bradman, which is amazing. He's still very very young. So it's quite scary what the future holds for this guy. If he can stay fit and keep learning and making his game stronger and better as he moves forward, the sky is the limit. He can break big records."

De Villiers added:

"He has the ability to read the situation of the game and fine tune the pace of play according to what he is confronted with. That's usually the sign of a great player. He has this amazing ability to adapt between the pace of play. He has got all the strokes in the world and he knows that. But he's not arrogant about it. He stays humble and keeps doing what he does best and that is to score big hundreds."

Jaiswal boasts an outstanding Test record with 2,428 runs at an average of 51.65 in 26 outings. His heroics helped pull off a 2-0 series win with a seven-wicket victory in the Delhi Test.

"He needs to become the No. 1-picked spinner in that team" - AB de Villiers on Kuldeep Yadav

AB de Villiers urged Team India to pick left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav as their No.1 spinner in the lineup after his exploits in the second Test against the West Indies. The 30-year-old picked up eight wickets in the contest, including a five-wicket haul in the first innings, to help India register a convincing victory.

"He (Kuldeep Yadav) has not got 60+ wickets at a strike rate of 36. So he's been absolutely phenomenal. And I think he needs to become the No.1 picked spinner in that team because he's a very aggressive bowler, along with the finger spinners to keep the economy rate in control," said AB de Villiers (via the aforementioned source).

Kuldeep boasts an excellent Test record with 68 wickets at an average of 21.69, including five 5-wicket hauls. Yet, he has played only 15 Tests despite debuting in the format in 2017.

