"He completely sort of relaunched himself" - Dilip Vengsarkar hails Virat Kohli's resurgence after mediocre start in 2008

Former chairman of selectors Dilip Vengsarkar recently praised Virat Kohli for the hard work he put in to relaunch his career after an ordinary start to his international and IPL career in 2008.

Vengsarkar was the chief selector who picked Kohli for the tour of Sri Lanka in 2008, where the latter scored only one half-century in five ODIs. He also did not help his cause with a dismal start to his IPL career, with averages of 15 and 22.36 in the 2008 and 2009 seasons, respectively.

It meant the champion batter featured in the Indian playing XI only a year later in the Champions Trophy. In his column for the Times of India, Dilip Vengsarkar wrote:

"We picked him for the ODI series in Sri Lanka in August 2008. Even though he didn't score too many runs on that tour, apart from a half-century, he looked impressive on that tour. Early on in his career, in the summer of 2008, Virat had a very poor IPL."

"How he rejuvenated himself and relaunched his cricket, is absolutely amazing," he continued. "He completely sort of relaunched himself, worked hard on his game and fitness, focussed hard and became an outstanding cricketer."

Fifteen years and over 26,000 international runs later, Vengsarkar believes that beyond the statistical records, the fitness culture that Kohli has imbibed will remain as his legacy to Indian cricket.

"The expectations from him are so high and we are so used to seeing him score a century that when he scores a 70 or 80, it seems as if he has failed," Vengsarkar added. "His biggest legacy to Indian cricket is the culture of fitness he has introduced into the Indian team and the whole system.

"When I see him convert ones into twos and twos into threes, I tell boys at my coaching academy to learn from him and replicate his fitness standards."

Recently, Virat Kohli became the fastest to 13,000 ODI runs, overtaking the record set by Little Master Sachin Tendulkar.

"His batting in the World Cup has been sublime so far" - Dilip Vengsarkar on Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli created history in his latest outing against South Africa.

Dilip Vengsarkar praised Virat Kohli for his incredible batting during the 2023 World Cup. The 35-year-old scored his second century of the tournament in India's previous game against South Africa. The ton helped Kohli level his idol Tendulkar for most ODI centuries with 49.

"His batting in the World Cup has been sublime so far. In the match against South Africa, Keshav Maharaj was bowling brilliantly but Virat negotiated him well and was willing to bide his time to ensure India got a good total," Vengsarkar wrote.

"He has scored a lot of runs and hundreds but what's important is he has won many matches for the country. He's a real match-winner," he added further.

The 1983 World Cup winner further admired Kohli's humility despite his aggressive demeanor on the cricket field.

"What I also find admirable about him is his humble nature, a hallmark of great sportspersons around the world. He may appear aggressive on the field but down to earth off it. He has always acknowledged the fact that I picked him at the right time for India," Vengsarkar concluded.

Virat Kohli is the second leading run-scorer of the World Cup with 543 runs at an average of 108.60, including two centuries and four half-centuries. He is seven runs short of Quinton de Kock, who occupies the top spot.

His batting exploits have meant that the Men in Blue remain the only undefeated side in the competition after eight games and have sealed the top spot on the points table.