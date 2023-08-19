"He is not as consistent as Babar Azam" - Aaqib Javed's massive claim on Virat Kohli

Former Pakistan seamer Aaqib Javed has made a massive claim about Virat Kohli and touched upon the consistency factor by comparing him with Babar Azam. Javed opines that Kohli is not as consistent as Babar, saying that the former's phase lasts only in patches.

Babar and Kohli have been among the top all-format batters of the current era and have often been in comparison. While Kohli has established himself as a modern great with his numbers, Babar is rapidly getting up there by breaking his Indian counterpart's records consistently.

Speaking to the local media, Javed said that Kohli's consistency lasts only in patches, unlike Babar's, as he backed Pakistan to win the World Cup this year.

"If you compare Kohli with Babar, Kohli has a few seasons. He'll have an outstanding one season, and then it will decline; he's a great player in patches. But he is not as consistent as Babar Azam.

"Babar, as captain, his spot is cemented, and the players want to listen to him. I think this is the best chance for Pakistan to win the World Cup."

Kohli endured a prolonged lean patch in the last two years. It was in the 2022 Asia Cup that the 34-year-old returned to form and finished as the second-highest run-getter, behind Mohammad Rizwan in the tournament.

"Pakistan have a very good chance this time" - Aaqib Javed

The former plyer opined that India heading into a transition stage is the reason why Pakistan have a better chance of lifting the trophy this time:

"Many times you head into World Cup thinking this might be the last for a couple of players. This time I feel it is happening to India.

"When stars become larger than life, it becomes difficult for team management to make decisions. That is why, by looking and comparing all the departments, Pakistan have a very good chance this time."

Meanwhile, the 2023 Asia Cup gets underway on August 30 in Multan, with Pakistan facing Nepal.