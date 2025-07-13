"He is consistent both in scoring runs and in doing stupid things" - Ajay Jadeja on Rishabh Pant's knock and dismissal in ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Former India player Ajay Jadeja has noted that Rishabh Pant scores runs and does 'stupid' things regularly. He wondered how the wicketkeeper-batter is consistent despite playing high-risk cricket.

Pant scored 74 runs off 112 deliveries as India equaled England's first-innings total of 387 on Day 3 (Saturday, July 12) of the third Test. The hosts ended the day at two for no loss in their second innings.

During a discussion on Sony Sports, Jadeja was asked about his thoughts on Pant's knock.

"Rishabh Pant has scored more than 50 runs in seven of his last eight innings against England in England. So, he is consistent even though you don't associate consistency with him. He is consistent both in scoring runs and in doing stupid things," he responded.

While observing that only Pant could have played such a knock and got run out like that, the former India captain termed the dashing wicketkeeper-batter a special player.

"The sort of knock he played and the way he got run out before Lunch, only he could have done that. I wonder many times how he is consistent. Being consistent despite taking risks shows how special a player he is. However, by the evening, he gives you something to talk about," Jadeja elaborated.

Rishabh Pant walked out to bat when India were reduced to 107/3 on Day 2 at the fall of Shubman Gill's (16 off 44) wicket. He added 141 runs for the fourth wicket with KL Rahul (100 off 177) before getting run out while attempting a suicidal run.

"You were in a commanding position in that session" - Ajay Jadeja on Rishabh Pant's run-out in ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Rishabh Pant was found short of his crease by a Ben Stokes direct hit. [P/C: Getty]

In the same discussion, Ajay Jadeja was asked why he termed Rishabh Pant's run-out a 'stupid' act.

"You were in a commanding position in that session. Before that, you had scored 100 runs in that session and hadn't lost a wicket. You were going to have lunch after this over, and whoever has played at Lord's tells how good the lunch is," he replied.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Pant and KL Rahul were dominating the England bowlers, unlike Ravindra Jadeja and Nitish Kumar Reddy, who had multiple mix-ups while running between the wickets when the hosts were on top.

"Against the run of play. It was understandable when Ravindra and Nitish Reddy were running like that, as bullets were being fired from one end, and the guy was looking to run. Flowers were being showered here. This will remain with him. It's either how or wow, but it was both today," Jadeja observed.

Rishabh Pant was run out while trying to steal a single to give KL Rahul, who was unbeaten on 98, the strike in the last over before Lunch. Although Rahul reached his hundred after Lunch, he was caught at slip by Harry Brook off Shoaib Bashir's bowling immediately after that.

