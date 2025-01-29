“He could’ve stayed low” - Former India cricketer’s massive claim on Hardik Pandya after IND vs ENG 2025 3rd T20I

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh believes Dhruv Jurel came out too late to bat, as India lost to England by 26 runs in the third T20I in Rajkot on Tuesday, January 28. The 44-year-old opined that the wicketkeeper-batter should’ve been promoted above Hardik Pandya, who usually plays the role of the finisher in T20Is.

The cricketer-turned-commentator slammed the team management for prioritizing the left-right combination while crediting Pandya for his all-round game.

Despite being a specialist batter, Jurel was sent to bat at No. 8 after Washington Sundar and Axar Patel, to retain the left-right combination. He walked out to bat with the Men in Blue needing 49 runs off their last 16 balls and departed for two runs off four deliveries in the last over.

Harbhajan Singh said on his YouTube channel 'Harbhajan Turbanator Singh':

"If Jurel had come out earlier, the batting could’ve been prolonged. Pandya’s natural game is playing good shots, so he could’ve stayed low and had Jurel batted above then I think it would’ve been brilliant. However, Pandya has scored (40) runs. He also bowled well and picked up two wickets." (4:10)

"There were a lot of experiments in the batting order. It’s not needed. I can understand that you’ve players in this format who can score runs at any given order but there should be consistency. Because of the left-right combination, Dhruv Jurel was left too far behind. He could’ve gone higher," he added. (3:33)

Jurel was sent at No. 5 in the second T20I but managed just four runs off five balls. It remains to be seen whether he gets to play the remaining two games of the five-match series that India lead 2-1.

"It’s Tilak who stayed there" - Harbhajan Singh on India batters' flop show in last two matches

In the same video, Harbhajan Singh pointed out how the India batting unit also failed in the second T20I while crediting Tilak Varma (72* off 55) for taking the Men in Blue over the line single-handedly while chasing 166. He said:

"If you look at the previous game [second T20I], the batters had disappointed us. It’s Tilak who stayed there so the total was chased down. I think the batters could’ve done way better." 1:30

India and England will next lock horns in the fourth T20I at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Friday, January 31.

