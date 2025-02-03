"He is a dangerous bowler" - Basit Ali compares Varun Chakravarthy to modern-day great after IND vs ENG 2025 T20I series

Former Pakistan batter Basit Ali showered praise for Team India leg spinner Varun Chakravarthy. The crafty bowler stole the show in the Men in Blue's recently concluded five-match home T20I series against England.

Chakravarthy was adjudged the Player of the Series for his 14 wickets across five innings, including a five-wicket haul in the third fixture in Pune. Basit compared the 33-year-old to Afghanistan's ace spinner Rashid Khan.

The cricketer-turned-expert also opined that Chakravarthy will also be a great fit in India's ODI team. Speaking in his latest YouTube video, Basit Ali stated (from 1:35):

"It started from South Africa and he has left everybody behind. He is a dangerous bowler in T20s, just like Rashid Khan. I think he is very suitable for 50-over cricket as well."

Varun Chakravarthy has been on a roll since making a comeback to international cricket last year. Since his return to India's T20I team, he has claimed 31 wickets from 12 matches.

It is worth mentioning that Chakravarthy's 14 wickets in the England series are the most by an Indian bowler in a bilateral series. India completed a comprehensive 150-run victory in the fifth T20I on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium to complete a 4-1 series win over England.

Basit suggested that the phenomenal performances from Indian youngsters will put pressure on senior players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. He pointed out how the team's new crop of players have shown what they can do with their fearless approach, adding (from 3:28):

"These juniors, whether it is Tilak Varma, Abhishe Sharma, Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Dube and Ravi Bishnoi have put pressure on the seniors. The ODI series will be a very big series for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. No doubt they are top-quality players. Now the Indian fans, selectors and coaches have seen that the playing style of the new generation is different than the seniors' style. I agree that in 50-over cricket you need to get set first, but these kids have shown that there is not much difference."

Sharma and Kohli will be seen in action during the upcoming three-match ODI series between India and England. The opening encounter will take place in Nagpur on Thursday, February 6.

"Completely sidelined England" - Basit Ali on India's domination in five-match T20I series

Basit Ali stated that while many expected the T20I series between India and England to be a closely contested affair, the hosts completely dominated the proceedings. He noted that England suffered a massive defeat in the fifth fixture, despite winning the toss

He lauded that Indian think tank's proactiveness as the side targeted a big score after being asked to bat first. Abhishek Sharma's whirlwind knock helped the team register a daunting 247-run total.

Basit opined that posting a huge total was crucial, considering the dew factor. He remarked in the aforementioned video (from 2:03):

"If you analyze this series, the series was not how it should have been. India completely sidelined England. If you see the last match, England even won the toss. But Sanju Samson's first-ball six gave a message that this was how India were thinking. They knew dew would be a factor. So, they thought about 250 and not 200."

England went down without a fight in the fifth T20I. They were bundled out for a paltry score of 97 while chasing the massive target, with Mohammed Shami returning with three wickets.

