"He is definitely the man for the job" - Brad Hogg picks Dinesh Karthik over Rishabh Pant in India's playing XI for T20 World Cup 2022

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg believes Team India should pick veteran keeper Dinesh Karthik over Rishabh Pant in their playing XI at the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

He shared a video on his Instagram on Thursday in which he suggested that Karthik was more effective with the bat compared to Pant during the death overs. Hogg stated that India already have several top-order batters, which means that their keeper-batter would have to bat lower down the order.

The former cricketer pointed out that Karthik can attack right from the first ball and that will be key towards the backend of the innings. He also opined that it would be tough for the bowlers to stop the right-handed batter, given his ability to hit the ball in all areas of the ground. Hogg explained:

"Rishabh Pant is a better player, he can use his feet and he also uses the sweep shot as well. Dinesh Karthik just goes for the sweep shot. But in those final four overs, it’s pace on the ball. Karthik has got a better range of shots where he can play both sides of the wicket, both on the back foot and front foot. But he can also ramp both sides of the wicket as well.

"That’s very hard to control in those final overs. With that high strike rate at the back end which is required, being able to come in and hit from ball one, Karthik is definitely the man for the job."

Both Karthik and Pant are part of India's squad for the ongoing Asia Cup 2022. Notably, Karthik got the nod over the youngster for the team's opening fixture of the tournament against Pakistan on Sunday.

Dinesh Karthik has been in tremendous form with the bat

Dinesh Karthik made a return to India's T20 side after this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2022), thanks to his successful stint with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The seasoned campaigner excelled in the role of a finisher for the franchise in the competition, scoring 330 runs at a strike rate of over 180.

He has been handed a similar role in the national team as well since his return. Karthik has proved his mettle as a finisher on several occasions, performing consistently with the bat in the middle order.

Abhishek Ojha @vicharabhio @DineshKarthik looks all set and fired up in the practice session. The dedication to play for India is second to none. .@DineshKarthik looks all set and fired up in the practice session. The dedication to play for India is second to none. https://t.co/ivglZGOV1o

The Tamil Nadu-born player slammed his maiden T20I half-century during India's five-match home T20I series against South Africa earlier this year. He backed it up with his impressive performances against Ireland, England, and the West Indies;

