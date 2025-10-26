"He deserves a bit of a 'thank'" - RCB legend's massive take on Virat Kohli's 2027 World Cup chances after AUS vs IND 2025 3rd ODI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) legend AB de Villiers reflected on Virat Kohli's chances of playing the 2027 World Cup after the third ODI between India and Australia. Kohli made a brilliant comeback in the final game of the series.

Ad

After ducks in the first two games, Virat Kohli made an unbeaten half-century at Sydney. He scored 74* off 81 balls with seven boundaries as India chased down 237 runs in 38.3 overs with nine wickets to spare.

AB de Villiers reckoned that Virat Kohli would play the 2027 World Cup. However, he believed that the tournament could be his last in international cricket. The RCB legend added that Kohli would be seen playing for a few more years in the IPL, though.

Ad

Trending

"In my opinion the 2027 World Cup will be his final go at the cherry on the cake on a finish to his career. The IPL is a different story. We might see him go for three or four or maybe even five years. It does not take a lot out of you, even if it is a very intense tournament. You can prepare for those two to three months, but a World Cup is a four-year cycle. Really big build up and takes a lot out of the body and the system and the space that you try to find yourself in, family time. We have heard Virat speak often about how important that is for him," he said on his YouTube channel.

Ad

De Villiers added that people must allow Kohli to have the balance at this stage of his career. He reckoned that the star batter must be thanked, celebrated, and backed for whatever decision he would make.

"I want to remind you guys, that's the kind of player you want to celebrate. Allow him to find his balance in life towards the backend of his career. Just celebrate him. He has changed the game forever. He deserves a bit of a 'thank', and hopefully you play for another five years, if you don't, we are right behind you."

Ad

The former South African also reflected on the importance of having someone like Virat Kohli in the team. He believed that Kohli played a huge role in making the youngsters feel confident and have an impact on them.

"He (Virat) plays a huge role in that time from a mental aspect. The kind of confidence the youngsters take from his presence, you can't put a number to that. It is irreplaceable. The kind of impact they have on the players around them and the confidence the other players take from them is absolutely huge. Never forget that even if they do not perform sometimes. They have a huge impact," he stated.

Ad

Kohli's spot in the team for the 2027 World Cup is not guaranteed. It will depend on his form and consistent performances.

It is the time to celebrate Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, believes AB de Villiers

While Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten half-century, Rohit Sharma slammed an unbeaten ton in Sydney. The opener scored 121* off 125 balls with 13 fours and three maximums. AB de Villiers called out people trying to put the two batters down, particularly towards the backend of their careers.

Ad

"I dont know what it is about people sometimes, like cockroaches climbing out of their holes as soon as players get to the backend of their careers? Why do you want to pour negative energy into players who have given their lives for their country and for the game? This is the time to celebrate them. Not now that they have done well, but they have taken a lot of criticism in the last few months. Everyone have tried to label them and push them down, I have no idea for what reason. I am referring to the minority because I think the majority of people celebrate them and their incredible careers," he said.

Along with Virat Kohli, Rohit will also have to fight for his place in the World Cup team. However, De Villiers reckoned that things seemed to be good for the two players. He believed that they would be focused on maintaining their best form and trying to lift the 2027 World Cup trophy with the Indian team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news