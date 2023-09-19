"He deserves to make that decision and choose his priority"- Sreesanth wants India to manage Jasprit Bumrah's workload before World Cup

Former Indian pacer S Sreesanth feels the Men in Blue need to handle Jasprit Bumrah smartly for the three ODIs against Australia right before the World Cup begins.

Bumrah made a sensational ODI comeback during the Asia Cup. He was away from the game for almost 11 months with a serious back injury.

Understanding the importance of the speedster for India's chances, the 2011 World Cup winner opined that Bumrah himself could be in charge of picking and choosing the games he wants to feature in during the series.

Speaking to Sportskeeda after India's win in the Asia Cup, here's what Sreesanth had to say about Jasprit Bumrah:

"It will be interesting to see the kind of pitches they offer to Australia in the series. But I want Bumrah to be rested if there is a niggle. Let him decide how his body is feeling. He deserves to make that decision and choose his priority. The use of fast bowlers would be crucial. They should rotate them and the fast bowlers should focus on bowling in partnerships."

Sreesanth on why India should put pressure on Australia

Sreesanth also opined that India should put as much pressure as they can on Australia by trying to dominate the series. He wants consistency in the team so that they can build on for the World Cup in the best possible way.

On this, he stated:

"I would ask the likes of KL Rahul to play all the games and maintain the consistency that we spoke about. Show Australia that it will be worse for them in the World Cup. Just demoralize them and make sure we don’t lose."

India have rested senior players like Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for the first two ODIs against Australia with all three to come back for the final game of the series.