"He doesn’t bowl in a one-dimensional way" - Parthiv Patel picks Axar Patel over Ravindra Jadeja in India's squad for 2024 T20 World Cup

Former Indian wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel backed Axar Patel over Ravindra Jadeja in the battle of the left-arm spinners for the T20 World Cup at the West Indies and U.S.A. in June.

Axar Patel has been in incredible form in the ongoing series against Afghanistan, picking up four wickets in two games at an average of ten and an economy rate of five. It includes a Player of the Match performance in the second T20I with figures of 2/17 in four overs on a batting-friendly Indore wicket as India took an unassailable 2-0 series lead.

Speaking to Jio Cinemas, Parthiv Patel felt Axar's variety with the ball and ability to bat at any position places him ahead of Jadeja in T20Is.

"In this format, yes. I think Axar brings in more variety. He doesn’t bowl in a one-dimensional way. He bats at any number. If you look at this Indian team, you need a power hitter, and Axar brings that. And in this format, Axar is ahead of Jadeja, as far as I am concerned. He is someone who can perform everywhere. In this T20 format, yes, we talk about Ravindra Jadeja, but I think Axar gives you that stability. He bowls in powerplays, and it makes him an even better cricketer," said Patel.

The duo's overall T20I numbers make for a similar reading, with Axar averaging 24.20 to Jadeja's 28.41 with the ball but Jadeja averaging 22.85 over Axar's 19 with the bat.

Yet, Axar has featured far more in the format for India since 2023, playing 15 matches as compared to Jadeja's two.

"His strength is the accuracy with which he bowls" - Parthiv Patel

Expand Tweet

Parthiv Patel felt Axar Patel's strength lies in his accuracy and the pace he bowls at, making it difficult for batters to use their feet against him.

Despite being secondary to Jadeja in Tests and ODIs, the 29-year-old has made the left-arm spinner position his own in the shortest format. Since the start of 2023, Axar has picked up 15 wickets in as many outings at an average of 22 and an economy rate of under seven.

"His strength is the accuracy with which he bowls with. He doesn’t bowl in the slot, most of the time. If you want to hit him, you have to hit him use the feet or make room. And using feet is not easy against him because of the pace with which he bowls," said Patel.

With Kuldeep Yadav almost a certainty and Ravi Bishnoi making a viable case for a second spinner spot in the T20 World Cup, the team management might have to choose between Axar and Jajeja.

India's final T20I before the World Cup will be the third and final game of the ongoing Afghanistan series, at Bangalore on January 17.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App