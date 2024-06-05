"He doesn’t deserve to be trolled like this" - Former Pakistan captain slams Azam Khan's body-shaming ahead of T20 World Cup 2024

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper and captain Rashid Latif has sympathized with Azam Khan for the way the latter is being trolled for his physique. Azam had a difficult time in the recent T20Is against England where he also dropped an absolute sitter with the gloves, leading to trolling on social media.

Rashid claimed that the trolling over Azam's physique is hiding the fact that he is a brilliant player of spin and also has the big-hitting ability that Pakistan need. He believes the youngster doesn't deserve the hate or the scrutiny that had been coming his way.

Here's what Rashid Latif told The Indian Express about Azam Khan:

"He is under immense pressure. He is being body shamed, is being trolled. Azam is an exceptional batsman in T20s. He is a clean hitter, plays spinners well, has worked on his game against the pacers. I feel bad for the kid, he is only 25. He doesn’t deserve to be trolled like this."

Rashid Latif claimed that he wouldn't be commenting on Azam Khan's physique and that he would only focus on the 25-year-old's performance. He did accept that he wouldn't rate Azam as a wicketkeeper but also clarified that it had to do more with the inexperience and not his fitness or body shape.

Rashid Latif wants Mohammad Rizwan to take over from Azam Khan as wicketkeeper

Rashid Latif was baffled to see Azam Khan take the gloves when Pakistan had the experienced Mohammad Rizwan in the team. He feels Rizwan is not only their best wicketkeeper but would also be invaluable as a part of the leadership group consisting of captain Babar Azam.

On this, Rashid stated:

"Rizwan is Pakistan’s best keeper and has been a warrior for this team. Wicketkeepers run the game from behind the stumps. It is not only about DRS but the other facets of the game as well. Now he is fielding in the deep, which is wrong.

"Babar doesn’t have that captaincy acumen, he needs Rizwan and if Rizwan is not Pakistan’s keeper, Pakistan will struggle in the World Cup."

It will be interesting to see who will don the gloves for Pakistan when they will take on hosts USA in their T20 World Cup 2024 opener in Dallas. The USA are coming on the back of a comprehensive six-wicket win over Canada in their opening game.

