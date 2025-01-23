“He doesn’t need net practice” - Former Pakistan cricketer’s interesting advice for Rohit Sharma post BGT 2024-25

Indian captain Rohit Sharma failed to impress on his return to domestic cricket. He was dismissed for just 3 runs off 19 deliveries playing for Mumbai in the first innings of their Group A Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match against Jammu & Kashmir on Thursday, January 23.

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has given Rohit Sharma an interesting advise as he returned to domestic cricket after a poor Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 series.

Speaking on his YouTube channel "Basit Ali", he offered his views, saying that Rohit does not need net practice but needs ground fitness and agility. He added that simply practicing in the nets will not help as it is completely different from playing in an actual match.

"I see Rohit very closely. He spends 40-50 minutes in the nets. When there was a practice session for Mumbai too he was seen for long. He doesn't need net practice. There are many greats there and he should go to them. He needs ground fitness and agility. Net practice and playing in a match is very different. Are the four slips in the nets? Even if you miss the ball in the nets there is no worry," Basit said. (8:26)

He then went on to present an interesting solution, stating that any batter who is out of form should put on all their batting gear and run 10 rounds in the ground. Basit added that ground work will help the batter bring back his agility, which automatically leads to better foot movement as well.

"I will talk from my experience. This applies for all batters and not just Rohit. Whenever your form is bad, run 10 rounds wearing all your batting gear. Keep the bat on the ground and practice running. I am giving this advise to Rohit as well. At this time he needs ground work. Does he need gym work? what will the machines do? He needs training on the ground, he needs agility. Once the agility comes his feet will start moving on their own. This is the main problem. This is the solution for whichever batter is out of form. This will benefit them," told the former Pakistan cricketer. (9:15)

Tough time continues for Rohit Sharma after BGT 2024-25 failure

The BGT 2024-25 series, where India suffered a 1-3 series defeat as well, was a disaster for Rohit Sharma with the bat. He missed the opening Test in Perth but returned for the next three in Adelaide, Brisbane and Melbourne.

The skipper could not create any impact, scoring just 31 runs from those three matches. He also dropped himself from the final Test in Sydney due to his poor form.

With many big names failing to deliver, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has also made it mandatory for players to participate in domestic matches. After last playing in 2015, Rohit Sharma returned to the Ranji Trophy for Mumbai.

Despite putting in the hard yards, the right-hander failed to score in the first innings against Jammu & Kashmir, being dismissed for three runs. He will be keen to bounce back in the second innings and get some runs under his belt.

