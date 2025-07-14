“He doesn’t have the skills he had” - Sanjay Manjrekar’s massive claim on star bowler during ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Former Indian batter Sanjay Manjrekar believes pacer Mohammed Siraj makes up for his loss of skill from when he first started with his experience and lion-hearted effort. The 31-year-old produced a sensational spell on the morning of Day 4 with the wickets of Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope.

His brilliance led India to a strong bowling performance, as they bowled the hosts out for only 192 in their second innings. Siraj finished with excellent figures of 2/31 in 13 overs.

He is the leading wicket-taker in the series with 13 scalps at an average of 32, including a five-wicket haul.

Talking about Siraj's burst in the opening session of Day 4 after stumps, Manjrekar told ESPN Cricinfo (7:35):

"He doesn't have the skills he had at the start of his career so he uses his experience and just this lion-hearted effort to run in and believes that he can get a wicket from every ball. The scrambled seam is working beautifully for him. The amount of bowling he did, a seven-over spell, and he would have even carried on a couple of overs if needed. But, this is what Siraj is at this stage of his career."

Despite Siraj's heroics, India find themselves in a hole in the Lord's Test at 58/4 in their run-chase of 193.

"He doesn't seem to have too many fitness issues" - Sanjay Manjrekar on Mohammed Siraj

Sanjay Manjrekar hailed Mohammed Siraj for his durability despite bowling extended spells and playing almost all of India's Test matches. The right-arm pacer has bowled the most overs for India in the ongoing series with 109.

Siraj also played all five Tests in India's previous red-ball tour of Australia at the end of last year.

"It's nice to have a Siraj in your team because he doesn't seem to have too many fitness issues. And those are the ones the Indian selectors also need to start backing. Those who are going to be durable rather than those that perform in one game and suddenly have a problem with their fitness in the second," said Manjrekar (via the aforementioned source).

Siraj has been a regular in the Indian Test side over the past two years, having debuted in 2020. He boasts impressive Test numbers with 113 wickets at an average of under 31 in 39 matches.

