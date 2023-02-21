"He hasn't done any crime"- Harbhajan Singh urges cricket fans and experts to leave KL Rahul alone

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh recently slammed fans and cricket experts who have shared their opinions on KL Rahul. Harbhajan feels that Rahul should be left alone as every cricketer goes through a rough patch in his career.

Rahul's poor form has been a topic of discussion among the cricketing circles for quite some time now. Many fans think that the BCCI should drop him from the team.

Former Indian cricketers Venkatesh Prasad and Aakash Chopra have also had a heated exchange on Twitter regarding Rahul's place in the playing XI. Seeing all the tweets about Rahul, Harbhajan Singh wrote on Twitter on Tuesday, February 21:

"Can we leave @klrahul alone guys ? He hasn’t done any crime.He is still a top player. He will come back strong.we all go thru such patches in international cricket.he is not the first one and last one. so please respect the fact that he is our own Indian player and have faith."

Fans have lauded Harbhajan on Twitter for his tweet. His statement has already received more than 5,000 likes on the micro-blogging platform.

Will KL Rahul play for India in the next match?

Despite his poor form, KL Rahul has received backing from Indian captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) even retained him in the squad for the remainder of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 against Australia.

Speaking of his performances in the first two Tests against the Aussies, Rahul played three innings, scoring 38 runs, with a highest score of 20.

Young talents like Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill are waiting in line for an opportunity to open the innings for India. It will be interesting to see if Rahul continues to be a part of the playing XI.

The third Test between India and Australia is scheduled to be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, starting on Wednesday, March 1.

