"He drinks rum and coconut water" - Mitchell Marsh claims Tim David feels 'at home' at Caribbean amid T20 World Cup 2024

Australian captain Mitchell Marsh has hilariously claimed that Tim David feels right at home at the Caribbean, who are the co-hosts of the ongoing 2024 T20 World Cup. Nevertheless, the West Australian claimed that the Singapore-born cricketer is the first name he would pen down in a squad of 15, regardless of the conditions.

The 28-year-old, who made his T20I debut in 2022, is a bona fide finisher within the Australian team and will play the role in the World Cup. The right-handed batter has the penchant for hitting sixes at will and has a strike rate of 163.63 in 39 T20Is.

With a golden chain hanging around David's neck and his love for rum and coconut water, Marsh said, as quoted by cricket.com.au:

"He's right at home here. He drinks rum and coconut water. Put that as your headline. When you're picking names in a squad of 15, he's one of the first put down in any conditions around the world."

Nevertheless, the 28-year-old had an underwhelming season for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024. In 13 innings, he managed 241 runs, averaging 30.12, but maintained a strike rate of 158.55.

"There's some inspiration and enjoyment" - Tim David on watching West Indies players

Tim David. (Image Credits: Getty)

The hard-hitting batter also labelled the likes of Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, and Andre Russell the kingpins of 'six-hitting territory. He also claimed them to be an inspiration for him, adding:

"When you think about six-hitting, you think about Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell – those Caribbean guys, they're the kingpins of that territory. You watch them, you see how they go about it, how they play in the Caribbean. You don't want to emulate them so to speak, but there's some inspiration and enjoyment watching those guys play."

Australia will open their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against Oman on June 6th.

