"He could have easily said, ‘I don’t want this new bowler'"- S Sreesanth names Rahul Dravid as the best captain he played under

Former Indian pacer S Sreesanth has said that Rahul Dravid was the best captain that he played under in his career. The fast bowler won the 2007 T20 World Cup as well as the 2011 World Cup under MS Dhoni's captaincy and acknowledged how grateful he was for getting to play the two prestigious tournaments.

However, he explained how Dravid gave him the opportunity to prove himself at the international level, something that gave the current Indian head coach the edge over Dhoni.

Speaking to Sportskeeda here's what Sreesanth had to say about Rahul Dravid:

"(On the best captain he has ever played under) I want to say MS Dhoni and naturally so because I was lucky enough to win two World Cups under him. But for me, it’s Rahul Dravid. He could have easily said, ‘I don’t want this new bowler. Give me my trusted one.’ But he backed me and gave me the break in international cricket. I am confident not many will agree with what I have said."

Rahul Dravid has to make some tricky decisions

India has rested some of their key players for the first two ODIs against Australia and this is where Dravid's role is going to be crucial.

With September 28 being the deadline for the final changes in the World Cup squads, the likes of Washington Sundar and Ravichandran Ashwin have gotten a last chance to make an impression of note on the team management and selectors, especially when Axar Patel's injury is under the scanner.

Squad for the first two ODIs: KL Rahul (C & WK), Ravindra Jadeja (Vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Squad for the 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya, (Vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel*, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.