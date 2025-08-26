"He would have ended up getting 300" - Former India cricketer's massive claim on Cheteshwar Pujara after ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Former India cricketer reckoned Cheteshwar Pujara would have hit a triple century had he been part of the Indian squad for the five-match away Test series against England. He suggested that the recently retired batter would have achieved great success against the English bowling attack on the pitches that were used for the tour. Pujara was overlooked by the national selectors for the Test series against England. The 37-year-old was dropped from the Indian Test team after the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 final against Australia. He registered scores of 14 and 27 in the encounter. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian side suffered a 209-run defeat in the summit clash. Indicating that Pujara, even in the twilight of his career, would have scored a triple century against England, Manjrekar said in a video posted on Instagram:&quot;Had he (Cheteshwar Pujara) gone to England this time around, the kind of bowling attack England had, the pitches that were there in that series, Pujara, even at this stage, would have ended up getting 300.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostManjrekar noted that Pujara made a couple of impressive comebacks in his Test career. He pointed out that the Saurashtra batter was asked to open the batting in the 2015 Sri Lanka tour on his return.The cricketer-turned-commentator highlighted that Pujara carried the bat in his comeback Test. He finished unbeaten at 145 off 289 balls in the first innings. Manjrekar said:&quot;A couple of times, he was dropped from the Indian team, and one comeback that he made was in Sri Lanka, and he had to come back into the playing XI as an opener. And guess what he did? He batted right through the innings. That is Pujara for you, just unbelievable. &quot;A very likeable person, no matter what. The career wasn't easy, and for a defensive batter, the kind of grappling that he did, life was tough for him on the cricket field, but he always had this very pleasant smile on his face.&quot;Cheteshwar Pujara retired from all forms of Indian cricket on August 24. He is currently India's eighth-highest run-getter in Test cricket. The seasoned campaigner played 103 Tests and five ODIs, scoring 7,195 runs and 51 runs, respectively. &quot;Naam mein hi puja hai&quot; - Sanjay Manjrekar lauds Cheteshwar Pujara's calm approach Sanjay Manjrekar even compared Cheteshwar Pujara's batting to meditation. He hailed the batter as a 'monk' and pointed out that he had 'Puja (prayer)' in his name itself.Manjrekar remarked in the same video:&quot;Naam mein hi puja hai (There is prayer in the name itself). Every time he was out on the cricket field and batting, especially, it seemed like ek lambi puja woh kar raha hai (he is doing a long prayer). It was like he was meditating with the bat in hand. I often called him a monk who likes to bat because it seemed like nothing rattled him.&quot; &quot;There were many innings where he would take 40-50 balls to get off the mark, and koi pressure nahi, kuch nahi (No pressure, nothing). He would still be committed to that approach and would end up getting 150-200 runs after that kind of start. So, that tells you something about Pujara,&quot; he added.Cheteshwar Pujara struck 19 tons and 35 fifties in Test cricket. His highest score of 206* came against England in Ahmedabad during the home Test series in 2012.