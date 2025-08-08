"He ensured the team was well prepared" - Discarded batter's massive statement on Jasprit Bumrah after 2025 ENG vs IND Tests

Former Indian captain Ajinkya Rahane defended ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah for sitting out two of the five Tests in the recently concluded England series. The 31-year-old played only the first, third, and fourth Tests due to workload management.The move has been heavily criticized by several former players, with some also questioning Bumrah for the same. The pacer confirmed before the start of the series that he would play only three out of the five Tests in the England tour.Reacting in contrast to many on Bumrah's workload management on his YouTube channel, Rahane said (15:30):&quot;What I liked about him was his clarity on what he wanted to do before the series and the games he wanted to play. At times, it's difficult to tell the captain that you'll only be able to play x number of games. But this shows that he has the courage to tell the captain and the management. It also shows that he's keeping the team ahead of himself and that the team shouldn't face any problem because of him. He ensured the team was well prepared on who would play the games he missed.&quot;The discarded batter also believes Jasprit Bumrah can be used differently to help him play in the majority of the games.&quot;Also, there are ways to use Bumrah. If you want him to play all the Test matches, use him differently in 3-4 over spells with only 10-12 overs in a day,&quot; added Rahane.Bumrah was impressive in most of the three Tests he played, picking up 14 wickets at an average of 26, including two 5-wicket hauls. However, both of India's wins came in his absence at Edgbaston and the Oval.&quot;It'll also benefit the team in the long run&quot; - Ajinkya Rahane on Jasprit Bumrah's workload managementAjinkya Rahane believes Jasprit Bumrah has earned missing the odd game, for the betterment of the team and himself in the long run. The champion pacer boasts an incredible Test record with 219 wickets in 48 games at an average of under 20.&quot;Despite all the criticisms from the outside, there will be the odd player in a team that deserves the freedom and luxury to get the best out of him. It'll also benefit the team in the long run,&quot; said Rahane (via the aforementioned source).Jasprit Bumrah played all five Tests in Australia at the end of last year and suffered an injury midway through the series finale. He is one of the few Indian bowlers who is an automatic choice in all three formats.