"He has fallen in love with his defense" - Aakash Chopra lauds Rohit Sharma's century in 5th IND vs ENG Test

Aakash Chopra has lauded opener Rohit Sharma for scoring another responsible century in India's first innings of the ongoing fifth Test against England in Dharamsala on Friday, March 8.

Rohit scored 103 off 162 as India ended the second day at 473-8, with Kuldeep Yadav (27*) and Jasprit Bumrah (19*) at the crease.

The hosts are 255 runs ahead, and it would need a herculean effort from England to stage a comeback in the game.

During a discussion on Colors Cineplex, Chopra said about Rohit's century.

"He actually batted very cautiously. It wasn't that he was set on 50, so he should start from there. He was giving himself time at the start. In fact, when the partnership was 100, Shubman Gill was the dominant partner. He had scored 65 and Rohit had scored only 33," he said.

"It's not important which player scores how many runs. It's important till where you can take that innings. The most beautiful thing that has happened in Rohit Sharma's career was when he was made Test opener. We saw the 2.0 batter as soon as he became a Test opener. He has fallen in love with his defense," the former India opener added.

Chopra noted that Rohit has adopted a slightly more conservative approach since he starting to bat at the top of the order in Tests.

"He keeps defending calmly when he knows very well that he can hit the ball into the stands while standing at his position and whenever he wants.

"However, he doesn't go to that approach very early and doesn't go as repeatedly as he probably used to earlier. It was just a shift in mindset," he stated.

Rohit has amassed 2552 runs at an excellent average of 50.03 in 32 Tests as an opener. He aggregated 1585 runs at a much lower average of 39.62 before he started opening.

"A captain cannot demand respect" - Aakash Chopra on Rohit Sharma leading by example

Rohit Sharma struck 13 fours and three sixes during his innings.

Aakash Chopra praised Rohit Sharma for leading by example:

"The consistency he has got as an opener since then is praiseworthy and it's necessary for a captain as well. A captain cannot demand respect.

"You say that you have shown it by doing it and the others can follow in his footsteps.".

Rohit added 171 for the second wicket with Shubman Gill (110 off 150).

Although both were dismissed in quick succession, debutant Devdutt Padikkal and Sarfaraz Khan's half-centuries ensured that India did not suffer a collapse.

