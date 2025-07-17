"He was frustrated that Pant danced down" - Stuart Broad's massive revelation after ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Legendary England quick Stuart Broad revealed pacer Jofra Archer's frustration with Rishabh Pant during the third Test. Archer dismissed Pant in the second innings and gave him a fiery send-off.

Ad

On the 'For The Love Of Cricket' podcast, Broad revealed how Archer was frustrated that Pant had walked down and smashed him for a boundary. The English pacer eventually had the last laugh, bowling the left-hander out with a beautiful delivery.

"Jofra got Pant out. I actually asked in an interview, I said let us into that secret, what did you shout? because it looked aggressive and he was frustrated that Pant had danced down on him and hit him for four straight. Bowlers work really hard. You're charging in, putting your body on the line. If you get a wicket, as long as its not major physical contact, you're allowed to celebrate with some expression and passion," he said. (34:01)

Ad

Trending

Ad

India, chasing 193 in the final innings, were bundled out for 170. England won the Test by 22 runs. In the same conversation, wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler expressed that Pant's run out in the first innings was a big moment in the game.

The hosts posted 387 in their first innings. In reply, India leveled the total. At one stage, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant were involved in a solid partnership. The duo added 141 runs for the fourth wicket before Pant was run out at the stroke of tea.

Ad

"For me, that run-out of Pant in India's first innings, it should never have happened. If you are in that Indian dressing room, you are devastated. On the stroke of tea, unbelievable partnership, they were starting to get a really strong foothold in the game, you can just walk in then and double down, then England are under a lot of pressure. It changed the course of that game quite significantly because they looked pretty untroubled at that point," Buttler reckoned. (11:00)

Ad

The hosts fell from 248-4 to 387 all out, failing to take a first innings lead. Looking back at the Test, India will be disappointed for not building on the momentum.

Both sides were desperate to win the Test, believes Jos Buttler

The third Test witnessed a lot of drama, heat, and players going at each other. A key moment was the final over on Day 3, where the Indians went hard at English batter Zak Crawley. It riled England up as they were all aggressive from then on.

Ad

"I watched the full 7-minute clip (of last over on Day 3) of it. Knowing Zak, he would have been loving that in his element. It just lit the whole Test match alive. Massive 8 minutes in the game in a total of three days. It ignited the whole thing. This Test showed both sides how much this series meant to them, how desperate they are to win," Buttler said. (3:39)

Ad

The English wicketkeeper added that T20 and one-day cricket cannot replicate the scenarios that the longest format throws up. With a 22-run win at Lord's, the hosts now lead 2-1.

Heading into the last two games of the series, it is now set up incredibly well. Both teams are certain to come out hard once again. The pressure will particularly be on India to level the series and stay alive.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news