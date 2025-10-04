"He is Gautam Gambhir's favorite" - Kris Srikkanth's stunning claim on Team India star's selection ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 ODIs

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Oct 04, 2025 23:24 IST
England &amp; India Net Sessions - Source: Getty
Gautam Gambhir boasts an excellent record as Team India's head coach in the white-ball formats [Credit: Getty]

Former Indian captain Kris Srikkanth launched a scathing attack on the management for their persistence with pacer Harshit Rana in ODIs. The 23-year-old was included in India's ODI squad for the upcoming tour of Australia even as several other big names were missing.

Harshit has played only five ODIs for India but boasts impressive numbers with 10 wickets at an average of 20.70 and an economy of 5.69. Yet, Srikkanth believes working with head coach Gautam Gambhir in the KKR setup in IPL 2024 has played a role in Harshit's consistent selection.

Talking about the young pacer's selection on his YouTube channel, Srikkanth said (11:25):

"Harshit Rana is a permanent because he is Gautam Gambhir's favorite. He is always a certainty and the first name in the team sheet after Shubman Gill."
The former Indian opener also questioned all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy's inclusion, saying:

"Where did Nitish Kumar Reddy come from? If you ask them, they'll say he is Hardik Pandya's replacement. But the actual replacement for Hardik is Ravindra Jadeja, not Nitish Kumar Reddy. Nitish Kumar Reddy will get clobbered in Australia in ODIs."
"If you take him by considering him as an all-rounder, not at all fair. He is just a batsman who can bowl. He wasn't even there in the Champions Trophy team. Nitish Kumar Reddy wasn't even in the ODI Scheme of things. They've adjusted somehow to get him into the squad."
Nitish has never played an ODI for India but is considered a like-for-like replacement for Hardik Pandya, who is ruled out of the series with an injury.

"They will persist with him because they want to make him the all-format captain" - Kris Srikkanth on Shubman Gill

Kris Srikkanth believes the management is persisting with star batter Shubman Gill in T20Is to eventually make him India's all-format captain. The 26-year-old struggled in the recently concluded T20 Asia Cup, averaging 21.16 in seven outings with no half-centuries.

"He wasn't there in my Asia Cup squad itself. But they will persist with him because they want to make him the all-format captain. It is very obvious. Irrespective of whether he scores big or not, he'll be made the all-format captain," said Srikkanth (via the aforementioned source).
Yet, the former opener was happy about Shreyas Iyer being made the vice-captain of the ODI side.

"Shreyas Iyer did brilliantly in the Champions Trophy. And everybody knows he's a good captain. So him being the vice-captain is a very good call. Now that they've made Gill the captain, Shreyas Iyer had to be the vice-captain," he said.

Team India's white-ball tour of Australia will begin with the three ODIs on October 19. They will play five T20Is following the ODI series.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Twitter icon

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Quick Links

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
