"He gave me a tip" - Former Indian Women's captain reveals how an advice from Sachin Tendulkar helped her during the 2018 South Africa tour

Former Indian Women's captain Mithali Raj revealed how an advice from Sachin Tendulkar helped her during the 2018 South Africa tour. Sachin gave her a tip regarding her batting, which proved crucial to her success on the tour.

Ad

In an interview with 'The Lallantop', Mithali recalled meeting Sachin Tendulkar before their tour to South Africa in 2018. She told Tendulkar that her movements were getting slower with age. The legendary cricketer asked her to make a tweak in her training process.

"I once told him I am also in a phase where I am getting old, I know my movements become slow. But I asked him how he practiced. He gave me a tip. He said me o reduce the distance of the yards. Make it 18 from 22 and play fast bowlers. I told my coach to try this. You won't believe, in South Africa in 2018, I was the Women of the series for T20. There was an effect. It was in South Africa, so he also told me not to commit to the ball earlier as there will be bouncy tracks," she revealed. (1:42:32)

Ad

Trending

Ad

Notably, India won the five-match T20I series 3-1 on that tour. Mithali Raj played a key role. She was India's leading run-scorer with 192 runs from four innings at an average of 96 with three half-centuries. Mithali scored 62 runs in the fifth T20I and won the 'Player of the Match' award. As she mentioned, she also won the 'Player of the Series' award.

Mithali Raj deems Sachin Tendulkar as her favorite sports person

When asked about her favorite sports person in the same interview, Mithali Raj revealed that it has been Sachin Tendulkar right from the start. She stated the reason is the way he carried himself off the field as well, apart from his skills and performances.

Ad

"For me it has always been Sachin. (favorite sportsperson) Just not for skill, but how he carried himself off the field. He has always been my favorite from the beginning," she said. (1:40:05)

She also revealed that the first time she met Sachin Tendulkar in 2002, she was awestruck and could not speak a word. The former Indian Women's team captain also added that whenever they catch up, the conversation is surrounding cricket and batting.

Mithali is among the greatest Women's cricketers. She made her international debut in 1999 and last played in 2022. Having played 12 Tests, 232 ODIs, and 89 T20Is, she scored 699 runs, 7805 runs, and 2364 runs across the three formats, respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️