"He is that generational talent we keep talking about" - Fans hail Bumrah as he runs through the England middle order in 2nd IND vs ENG Test

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah cemented his status as one of the best all-format players in modern-day cricket following an exceptional spell of bowling on Day 2 of the second Tets against England in Vishakapatnam on Saturday, February 3.

The right-arm bowler began his carnage with the crucial wicket of Joe Root in his third spell, and shortly followed it up with Ollie Pope's wicket with a trademark yorker. He struck once again at the start of the final session to remove Jonny Bairstow to continue his dominance over the English middle order.

Bumrah has got the ball to reverse, leading to skipper Rohit Sharma sticking with him with short and sharp spells. He is the only bowler to have bowled more than 10 overs in the innings apart from Kuldeep Yadav.

Fans were full of praise for the pacer, who has almost single handedly dragged India back into the contest after England raced away to a solid start on Day 2, courtesy Zak Crawley. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

Jasprit Bumrah is having a stellar series so far despite spotlight being on spinners

Pacers hardly have a dominant say in the proceedings when it comes to red-ball contests in the subcontinent. However, Bumrah has managed to carve a niche for his own with a prolific series with the ball so far.

The pacer took six wickets in total in the first Test in Hyderabad, including four in the second innings. He is still going strong with the ageing ball as he attempts to have a clear shot at England's tail in the final session of the second day.

England's collapse has seen yet another victim as Ben Foakes was bowled by Kuldeep Yadav, leaving Ben Stokes to fend with the tail order batters once again. As of writing, the visitors are tottering at 173-6 after 39 overs, with Rehan Ahmed hanging on at the crease alongwith the skipper.

Will Jasprit Bumrah pick up a rare five-wicket haul in home conditions? Let us know what you think.

