"He doesn't get the accolades that he deserves" - Ravi Shastri on Shikhar Dhawan

Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri believes that Shikhar Dhawan's contributions often go unnoticed amongst the performances of other stars. Shastri highlighted that Dhawan has played some outstanding knocks and that he has an enviable record in 50-over cricket.

The left-hander is currently leading India in the ongoing ODI series against New Zealand and is one of the best opening batters in one-day cricket. Having debuted in October 2010, the southpaw has plundered runs globally, including in ICC tournaments.

Speaking on the "Pre-Match Coverage of Prime Video" for the first ODI between India and New Zealand, Shastri noted that Dhawan often goes under the radar. He added that this could be because the opening batter has largely played alongside Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli:

"He's vastly experienced. He doesn't get the accolades that he deserves. To be honest, most of the spotlight is on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

"But when you look at his one-day cricket record, and you look at some of the innings he has played against top teams in big games, it's an outstanding record."

The Delhi-born cricketer has also been consistent this year in the ODI format, averaging 40.50 in 16 ODIs with five half-centuries. Next year's one-day World Cup in India could be his swansong.

"I think his experience will be handy here" - Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri. (Image Credits: Getty)

Ravi Shastri also reckoned that with plenty of youngsters on the New Zealand tour, the onus will be on Shikhar Dhawan to guide them. He added:

"A left-hander at the top makes a lot of difference. He is a natural stroke player, he has got all the shots to countertop class fast bowling, the pull, the cut, and the drive.

"He likes it when the ball is coming onto the bat, and I think his experience will be handy here. There are a lot of talented youngsters around, but I think in this format of the game, his experience will be in value."

Dhawan was one of three Indian batters to score a fifty in the ongoing first ODI against New Zealand in Auckland, batting brilliantly to score 72. However, the hosts are going strong in their pursuit of 307 and were 247/3 at the end of 41 overs, requiring 60 from the final nine overs.

